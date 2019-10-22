A beautiful SunDAY has ended in a rainy Sunday night. The forecast is for it to last until Tuesday, but I hope that ain't so. Harvest has been going so well but Mother Nature is in charge, so harvesters will catch up on other things. They'll rest when the snow flies.
Last Saturday Paige and Faye (DWest students) helped me clean closets and sort through things to keep, things to toss, and things to give to my kids. The girls made a huge job in my estimation into a four-hour task. I twisted my knee so I was grateful for their help. If you need help with anything, let me know and I'll get you in touch with them. They said they're not afraid of work. I can testify to that.
I noticed the new Highland Community College new track is really coming around. Blacktop has been placed and other work has advanced in order to get caught up on creating a very nice addition for student-athletes. HCC athletes have been putting the college on the map for the past several years due to their winning efforts in many sports. Highland is a small town, but many loyal citizens attend the games and support them in many ways.
Donna Parish recently had knee replacement surgery and reports are that she is doing very well. Recovery and therapy are the worst things to deal with, but Donna doesn't have time to be down long so she's doing what she needs to do to get back to all her activities. Thinking of you Donna and prayers for a speedy recovery.
If you're like many others in the area, you're counting down the days until the St. Benedict's Turkey Dinner on November 3. Serving begins at 11:00 and is over at 1:30. Carryout is available at the Parish House or you may prefer to eat in and visit with friends. Raffles will also be available and you do not be present to win. BONUS: Daylight Saving Time falls back, so don't forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. You don't want to show up to the dinner at 10 and have to wait an hour. Or, maybe you do so you'll be first in line.
The Ministerial Alliance of Troy Interfaith and Western Doniphan County offer another turkey dinner on November 24. Fanning Community of Christ is hosting the event, so mark that on your calendar as well. Serving begins at 12:30 p.m. A donation to the Ministerial Alliance will be offered.
Many local KState Wildcats fans attended the game at Manhattan last Saturday. It was a beautiful day to be outside and the KState victory made the trip even better. This is the first year of coaching for Chris Klieman so he and the players are finding their stride. The win on Saturday was a little iffy for a bit, but the 'Cats held on. Several pictures of Coach Bill Snyder watching the game have been posted on facebook. He's standing up looking down on the game; he's not used to sitting while the 'Cats are playing. The picture on Saturday showed him using binoculars during the game. That man loves KState and the Wildcats. And, we love him!
I would like to invite you to send birthday greetings to a gentleman who will turn 98 on October 30. Warner Pape will be celebrating that day and I'm sure he would enjoy a card shower. His address is 404 Green Court, Hiawatha, KS 66434. Happiest of Happy Birthdays, Warner!
More answers by 6th graders on a history test: "Julius Caesar extinguished himself on the battlefields of Gaul. The ides of March murdered him because they thought he was going to be made king. Dying, he gasped out: "Tee hee, Brutus." Another one: "Nero was a cruel tyranny who would torture his subjects by playing the fiddle to them."
Happy October birthdays to Brenda Bauman on the 23rd, Kinlee Whetstine on the 24th, Dana Whetstine and Jim Koehler on the 25th, Claire Twombly on the 26th, Deanna Bond on the 27th, Bea Koehler on the 28th, Brad King, Melanie Whetstine, and Peter Bond on the 29th, Kim Twombly Cater and Glenda Rodgers on the 30th. Birthday blessings to all!
"Never cause harm. Always be kind."
