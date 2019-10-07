My deepest sympathy is with the family and friends of Nancy Tilton. Nancy was visually impaired, but that did not stop her from doing wonderful things for her church and her community. She created beautiful bulletin boards at the HUMP Church and she made all kinds of crafts for special occasions at church. She will definitely be missed by all who knew her.
In spite of the rain returning, several farmers have gotten lots of corn harvested. I don't think the forecast is too promising this week either, but farmers are used to Mother Nature having her way. Harvest will be complete, but not in the time frame we'd like.
I went to Theater Atchison Sunday afternoon to help celebrate Mari's seventh birthday. After the private showing of "Abominable," we walked across the street to Tracy's workplace to enjoy games, birthday cake, ice cream, and opening of gifts. Mari's class from school joined in the fun. She got lots of fun gifts and thanked each friend. Tracy, Mika, and Myra were hosts of the party. Travis, Danielle, Taylee, and Camden came from Nebraska City to help Mari celebrate. Chad, Deidra, Tori, Max, and Halie Breazile, Grampa Michael and Grammy Judy Twombly, and me, Great-gramma Kathleen joined in the fun.
A bridal shower was held on Sunday at Maryville, MO for Sarah Puckett, bride-elect of Jake Smith. Mary Jane and Katie attended the shower. Sarah and Jake will be married on Nov. 16 at the Troy Christian Church. A reception will follow at the Troy Community Building.
I've finally gotten over my UTI infection. After school on Oct. 2, I had to go back to the doctor in St. Joe for more antibiotics. Then, I came home and went to bed. I may be fired from serving on District Library Trustees, but I just could not force myself to go to the meeting that evening. I'll try my best to keep myself healthy so I won't be fired from anywhere.
Answers on sixth-grade tests: "Writing at the same time as Shakespeare was Miguel Cervantes. He wrote Donkey Hote. The next great author was John Milton. Milton wrote "Paradise Lost." Then his wife died and he wrote "Paradise Regained." (Misspelling makes their answers so funny.)
Humorous American Signs: On the front door of a house: "Everyone on the premises is a vegetarian except the dog." Sign of a restaurant wall: "Women are not served here. You'll have to bring your own."
From Mark Twain: "If you don't read the newspaper, you are uninformed; if you do read the newspaper, you are misinformed." Another quote from Mark Twain: "Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But then I repeat myself."
Upcoming October birthdays include JoEllen Howerton on the 10th, Hannah Twombly, Hadyn Shoots, Branden Leupold and Lisa Bauman Shoots on the 11th. Birthday blessings to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.