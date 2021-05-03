The weather could not have been more perfect for this year's spring Flea Market. I went to White Cloud and to Sparks; both places were crowded with hundreds of treasure seekers. The food vendors had long lines of people waiting patiently for the food that you can only find at such places. It seemed like everyone bought a large bag of kettle corn before heading to their cars. Jack and Rosalee Dorrell began selling kettle corn at Sparks years ago, and their kettle corn stand was there again this year. I don't know who was helping Rosalee, but they were selling kettle corn as fast as they could. The only thing I bought was a hanging basket of geraniums--I don't have room for anything else.
Clint, Leah, and big brother Blake Merkel welcomed baby Luke William on April 28th. They reside in Leavenworth. Gary and Virginia Merkel of Robinson are the paternal grandparents. Congratulations to all!
Today's rain--Monday morning--was welcomed by everyone in northeast KS. Lots of crops have been planted, so the rain will help them sprout quickly. I noticed the spirea bushes are especially loaded this spring. In the old days, spireas were planted around houses, and they are still blooming today. All spring flowers have been beautiful this year.
My brother, Jere Tracy, is looking for a hand pump that fits on an oil drum. If you have one you'd like to sell, let me know at nktt@rainbowtel.net
The Big Kansas Road Trip will take place this weekend in Doniphan, Brown, and Nemaha counties. There are many interesting attractions of history in those three counties. Highland will also have "Pie on the Porch" at Tony and Lana French's home, so stop by to visit and enjoy a homemade treat. Mike and Marie Lamb will host an open house with some of Marie's beautiful handsewn items on hand. I understand Janet Neibling Tyler is planning to host, too. Stop by to enjoy our local attractions.
No more "news" that I can think of, so I'll sign off for this week. Have a good week and be a blessing to others.
