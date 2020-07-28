Mother Nature is blessing us real good this weekend. Welcome rain came Sunday afternoon with strong winds, booming thunder, and brilliant lightening. I was fearful that the winds would cause damage to the crops, but they weathered the winds very well. It's amazing to me that trees can twist, turn, and bend without being destroyed in strong winds. I have lost a few limbs in the trees in my yard, but the trees have remained strong. I like to watch storms--as long as I know I'm safe.
Mary K. Strunk will celebrate 81 Happy Birthdays on Aug. 5. She is at the South Pines in Hiawatha, and, of course, cannot receive visitors, but she enjoys receiving mail. So, I invite you to shower her with birthday wishes at 1480 230 Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434. She and her sister Elizabeth Smith FaceTime often, but it's just not the same as visiting face-to-face and giving hugs. Sending birthday cards will be the next best thing to giving Mary a hug.
Elizabeth Smith has been blessed to take pills as her continued cancer treatment. No radiation or chemo which is so painful and debilitating. I have gotten along well with taking pills as my treatment for cancer, and I know Elizabeth will, too.
Tom Bond reports that his son Chris is getting along well with his cancer treatments. I know it has been difficult, but I am thankful he is tolerating them as best he can. Chris' address is 4814 Avenue L Place, Kearney, NE 68847. Sending "Thinking of You" cards can mean more than we realize. Love and prayers to you, Chris--and family Michelle, Emma, and Eli.
The news on TV just showed the transfer of the body of John Lewis to the rotunda of the White House. Who's John Lewis? Shame on you for not knowing. Lewis served in the House of Representatives from 1987-2020. He walked with Martin Luther King in peaceful protests, but the police were not peaceful. At the age of 23, as he peacefully walked with King, a policeman hit Lewis on the head and fractured his skull. However, Lewis continued to Peacefully represent his people to bring about justice until he died of Pancreatic Cancer last week. Sorry to say, he did not see Justice For All during his lifetime.
"Can't we all just get along?" Do you remember that being said by Rodney King-a black man-in 1981? He was brutally beaten by Los Angeles police officers as they arrested him for drunk driving. The incident was filmed by a citizen who happened to be there. Have incidents like that changed for the black man? No. Why? Could it be that policemen feel superior to the black man? Or, do they think their badge entitles them to behave in cruel and deadly ways? King should not have been driving, but do we cruelly beat every white man that is arrested for drunk driving? No. Why not? This is 2020, people. How long do we need to recognize that-"Until there is justice for all, there is justice for none."
White people started the issue of slavery and degrading the black race, so it is white people who need to be champions in stopping those attitudes. I am so thankful I was raised by parents who taught their children that racism is the work of the devil. I remember mother saying, "You are no better or any worse than anyone else on Earth." When statements like that are taught to children, they grow up with that being a part of their truths. Bonnie and I would go to church then when it was over, we'd walk up the hill to the black church. They were still in the throws of singing, dancing, praising, playing tambourines, and worshiping long after our white church was over. We loved singing with them and occasionally they would let one of us play a tambourine. There was no place for racism there.
I teach black history to my students and they learn of accomplished black people who contributed so much to our world - men and women alike. They are people who have always wanted peace and justice, even as slaves. I think it would be so difficult for the slaves to comprehend why they were sold and beaten. They had not done anything wrong. They didn't understand why they were treated so cruely because they were human, too. Let today be the day we all realize that God made each of us and He loves each of us the same. "For God so loved the WORLD that He gave His only begotten Son..."
May you be blessed with kindness today and every day of your life.
