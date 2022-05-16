My condolences are with the family of Emmett Cole who passed last weekend. Emmett and my husband, Bob, were good buddies and I am sure they are visiting about crops, grain prices, and anything related to farming. I pray for peace and special memories to Kathy, Eric, and Becky.
Lots of graduations took place this week and celebrations to honor those graduates took place everywhere. It was a beautiful day to honor the accomplishments of preschoolers through college age students. Congratulations and best wishes to all.
John Gladhart will be honored on May 21, at Kirkwood & Co. from 5:00-7:00 p.m. to celebrate his 80th birthday. If you cannot attend, I am sure John would appreciate birthday cards. If you know John like I do, a fun card would be appropriate.
Highland High School class of 1961 will gather on May 28 at Ernie's at 11:30. So far, we are having a good response to reservations. Be there or be square, classmates!
Don't forget the June 4, celebration of life for Keith Lewis. A light lunch will be served from 12:00-3:00 at the Highland Community Center. Keith loved to visit, so come and share memories of Keith. Keith was a staunch supporter of Trump, and I was not. He would post things about Trump on Facebook, and I would have a comeback that tried to shoot down his positive remarks. I was having fun, but he was a mighty Trump supporter. It didn't take long for him to unfriend me.
Remember--Youll do better in life and have a happier in life if you are humble and kind. Have a blessed week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.