We are having so many issues in the USA today that is dividing us and causing us to lose sight of the principles upon which this great nation was founded. We are the greatest nation on earth, but we are turning on one another because we each have our own agendas. The Second Amendment was written for that time. It was written 233 years ago to guarantee the right to defend themselves and provide game for their families to eat. Those men were not prophets who could see the carnage that takes place today in our homes, our churches, our schools, our grocery stores, etc. I am sure they would be shocked at where the Second Amendment has led us. No one needs a military weapon in their home or in their possession at all. I am not against gun possession, but for the love of God, let's put our children's safety first. Let's feel safe in our churches where we are also at risk of gun violence. No one's gun matters more than an innocent person's life.
Roe v Wade--why is this an issue in 2022? There are so many free methods of birth control today that make it easier to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. Americans need to return to values that protect and defend mothers and children. There's always a man in a pregnancy, but it's easy for him to walk away from the situation. He has responsibilities for that pregnancy, too. Let's hold him just as accountable as the woman. America needs to return to our God to once again become, "One Nation Under God."
The hearings concerning the January 6, 2021, insurrection on our Nation's Capital have been very enlightening. I am shocked at the length to which Trump went to overturn an honest and fair election. No one is defending Trump--except for Rudy Giuliani--not even Trump's own children. Trump and Giuliani have theories but no proof because there is no proof. I am not defending Biden, but Trump is a narcissist who has the power to make people believe absurdities and his followers are committing unbelievable atrocities. Trump definitely should be prosecuted, but he probably won't be, because people are afraid of him.
Sorry to get so political, but America needs to become America again in truth and in deed.
Brother Jere stopped by to visit last Tuesday, and he treated me to lunch by ordering out at Kirkwood & Co. It was taco Tuesday, so that's what I ordered. He stayed and ate his hamburger and fries with me before heading home. It's always good to see him.
Daughter Mary Jane and granddaughter Katie Meng along with great grandchildren Callee and Lane stopped to visit Sunday evening. Callee always asks for a slice of cheese when she come to GG's house, and of course, she gets it. Baby Lane is a sweet little boy who just eats and sleeps. They are precious.
Travis and his girlfriend Elishea stopped for a short visit Sunday afternoon. They participated in the fundraiser for cancer patient Sharon Edie on Saturday. They said it was a good time and a very successful event. Then, they headed to Michael's and Judy's for a belated Father's Day celebration. Sure wish I could have gone, too, but I was nauseous and tired from the side effects of my new treatment.
I hope everyone has a wonderful July 4th celebration with family and friends. Don't forget to enjoy the activities that are planned and enjoy the treats at the Community Center.
The Twombly Clan will celebrate the 4th on Monday, July 4th, at Community of Christ in Fanning. A potluck dinner begins at noon with lots of visiting and games to follow.
"America the beautiful, God shed His Grace on thee..."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.