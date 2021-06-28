Did you get enough rain last Thursday evening? We needed rain, but we got a deluge. I heard reports of 4"-10+". Roads were flooded and corn crops were blown around. Hopefully, the sun will pull the corn back straight up. My hanging flower baskets looked pretty pitiful, too. I am sure they will be OK after a couple days of sunshine. Rain is always good, but we'd like it spaced out a little throughout the growing season. There's a sweet corn patch here in town that is in full tassel. Someone is going to enjoy buttery sweet corn on the cob before long.
I hope you are planning to participate in Highland's July 3rd activities to celebrate the 4th. Great-granddaughter, Hali Breazile, told me that she and Papa (Michael Twombly) are riding a horse in the parade. She is on her way to becoming Papa's cowgirl.
I attended the beautiful--and fun--wedding ceremony of Cory Smith and Kinstin Juhl last Saturday evening. A large crowd of family and friends gathered at the Smith families barn (Fred Smith) at the west edge of Highland. The barn has been restored and is a wonderful place for their gatherings. The barn is not rented out to the public--it is for family use only. From there we traveled to the Wathena Community Center for the reception. Following the meal, tables were put away to create a dance floor which was kept busy all night long. Congratulations to Cory and Kinstin Juhl and may you be blessed with a lifetime of happiness.
Last Sunday morning I attended the Christian Center Church at Hiawatha. Son Michael was the guest speaker. Michael has spoken a couple times before, but I had not been able to attend. To say I was a proud Mama is an understatement. Following church, we gathered at Michael and Judy's home for a delicious brisket meal. Other guests were Tracy Twombly, Deidra, Tori, Max, Hali, an Cami Breazil. Daddy Chad Breazile couldn't be with us as he was helping his parents clean out their flooded basement from the recent rain. The afternoon was spent playing baseball and swimming. Max loves all sports and wants to play whatever sport is in season.
Speaking of baseball, grandson Jace's team played in Kansas City this weekend and came away winners. Paul said Jace's team--made up of Doniphan and Brown county young men--came away with being Class A 10 and Under State Champs. What an accomplishment! These boys are fun to watch and they have fun playing. Rocky Ruhnke, Paul Whetstine and Paul are the coaches.
The LitWit Book Club will meet July 28 at the Senior Center to discuss the book The Vanishing by Brit Bennett. Even if you don't get the book read, you are welcome to attend. The book to be discussed on Sept. 8 is The Beach House by Rachael Hanna. All are welcome to join the LitWits.
Don't forget the Koelliker Reunion on July 3 at the White Cloud Legion Hall. A catered roast beef will be served at noon.
The Twombly's 4th of July gathering will be at noon on July 5 at the Fanning Church.
I want to wish a "Happy Birthday" to son Michael and grandson Luke on July 7th.
Have a safe and happy 4th of July celebration as we honor the greatest nation on Earth.
