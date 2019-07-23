"I heard a fly buzz when I died. ..." ~~ Emily Dickinson "I heard a plane buzz while I slept." ~~ N.Kathleen Twombly I'm sure most the residents in Doniphan County have, too. I don't need to set an alarm, the low-flying crop dusters are right on schedule every morning. Jodi had worked a very long shift at the hospital and arrived home around 7 a.m. to get some sleep. Well, you guessed it. A low-flying buzz would not let her sleep. She thought it would go away before long. . .but, no. So, she gave up and started doing house chores. She's not one to nap, so by evening she was ready to go to bed. I'm sure even city folk has been buzzed, too. It won't last forever though. We hear the buzz Sunday morning during our church service. Just don't buzz any lower, Mr. Pilot.
A milestone birthday is coming up on Aug. 5 for Mary K. Strunk. She will celebrate becoming 80 years old! She resides in Hiawatha at The Pines and would enjoy receiving birthday cards, especially fun ones. Her address is Mary K. Strunk, The Pines-North, 505 South First, Hiawatha, KS 66434. Her sister Liz Smith tells me Mary K. enjoys visitors, too. Let's shower Mary with cards and best wishes.
Last week I went to the kitchen porch to put some trash in the large container, and I saw a piece of rope stuck on a bug/mouse sticky lying near the container. How did that rope get there overnight, I asked myself. Just then, the "rope" started twisting around! Yikes! That's a snake, thought I as I ran back into the kitchen, slammed the door, and phoned Scott. "Scott, are you up at your shop?" "Yes." "You, know those sticky traps on the porch? There's a snake caught in one near the trash container!" "What's that?" he asked. I repeat even louder. Then, I hear a chuckle when Scott said, "I'll be right down." He scooped up the snake and took it to the dumpster. "It was just a garter snake, Mom." My reply, "I don't care it was a snake!" Before he left, I said, "That's the second time you have rescued me from a snake in the house." He said, "Yes, but that one was a lot bigger." The other time you wonder. Well, it was in 1976, and it was in one-year-old Paul's crib. But, that's another story for another time.
Michael and Judy spent July 9-15 at the Crossroad's Rodeo Bible Camp for kids in grades 7-12 at the Leavenworth County Fair Grounds in Tonganoxie. Michael taught classes on break-away roping, and Judy was a team leader for seven girls. There were sixth-five campers, among the campers were Doniphan County kids Hudsen and Parker Penny, Morgan and Brook Kiehnhoff, and Lindsey Whitten. It was hot, so the afternoons were spent inside with AC visiting, Bible studies, and napping. Our youth need more teachers/leaders like Michael and Judy who will give up a week to influence youngsters.
Speaking of camping, our church mission center has a family camp each summer at our campgrounds near Stewartsville, Mo. Leonard and Betty cooked for the campers for many years. Since their passing, their children and grandchildren have taken the reins of camp cooking. They prepare three meals each day for six days for up to three-hundred people and those meals are yummy. Jane Marie and her husband Larry Bauerle are the head cooks. Bud and Marcia prepare an outstanding salad bar twice a day, and Ruth, she makes homemade bread every day. When Jane serves french toast, it's made with Ruth's homemade bread. Yummy! Jane and Larry cook for many other camps at Camp Farwesta throughout the summer. Bud and Marcia travel to Oklahoma to cook for a week-long camp for Native Americans. Their Twombly Tribe serves their Lord but serving His people. God bless.
Papa Michael and Grammy Judy hosted a lunch/swim party for nine-year-old granddaughter Tori on Sunday. After lunch, Tori opened her gifts and in typical nine-year-old diva style responded, "Oh, I needed this! I love it!" Even when I gave her groceries for her to use in her Easy-Bake Oven. She has always been imaginative and theatrical, it's getting to consume her. We love that sweet girl. Mom Deidra, Dad Chad, brother Max, sister Hali, Tracy, Mike, Mari, Maira, Travis, Danielle, Camden, Taylee, and GG (me), enjoyed the afternoon together. In a couple of weeks, we'll venture to Nebraska City to celebrate Taylee's 8th birthday. I love being with my kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Best times ever!
Paul, Jodi, Claire, and Jace spent last Thursday-Saturday in Topeka watching Hannah and her traveling softball team play in a tournament. That tough team of girls played in temperatures that reached 100 degrees or better. The blazing sun and I are not friends, so I didn't attend the games. The team played three games every day in those temperatures. As granddaughter Katie Meng used to say at three-years-old, "Girls are tougher." I think she's right. Hannah's team placed 4th out of 24 teams. Congratulations, girls!
The other day, I heard a gramma sternly say to her three young granddaughters, "You girls are going to be in timeout. You know you are not supposed to play with Gramma's make-up." Since I was standing near them, I said, "Now, Gramma. They were only doing what little girls do. If a little puppy chews on your new shoes, it is only doing what puppies do." Let's not expect little ones to make grown-up decisions. Why should we punish a little one because he/she won't sit quietly in a grown-up situation - like church, weddings, etc. As they grow older, they will learn. But for goodness sake, they are new to this world, so teach, don't spank. My parents did not spank us kids - well, Bonnie may have gotten one or two from Dad. She was a sassy little girl. So, I learned from them and disciplined my kids without hitting them. Did they turn out perfect? Of course not. They were ornery and made bad decisions, but they were disciplined with taking their car away or doing some extra chores. They hated both of those. So, don't bother giving me a rebuttal, you spankers. Nothing you can say will change my mind.
"Some people will never like you because your spirit irritates their demons."~~ Denzel Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.