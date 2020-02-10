I hosted Sherman's 59th birthday dinner today and had a great time with kids and grandkids. Some family couldn't make it, but those who do always have a great time eating, conversing, and laughing. Everyone brings something to contribute to the feast, so that makes it easier for me. But, then we all complain about eating too much. No one passes up Mary's delicious birthday cake with ice-cream though.
We don't currently have ice, snow, or mud, but the wind is really cold, and pretty strong. The sun was out today which always makes it better even when it's really cold. I really like having a garage, but I told the kids they should have told me that it's another room to clean. Living on a gravel road carries in some mud that I'll have to power wash and maybe scrape a little. I have only had the garage since October and I've never forgotten to open the garage door, but I have forgotten to close it. I back out and take off. Several times I've reached the blacktop road and came back to close the garage door. I'm getting better at it though.
Grandson Seth has been dating Sandy Bangert from Falls City for a long time. She is a sweetheart and we really like her. Last Friday evening, Seth, Cindy, Scott, Stephanie, Cindy and John Bangert, and I met at Kirkwood and Co. for dinner. Scott and Stephanie had never met Sandy's parents so Scott arranged the dinner. When I graduated college in '93, I worked with Sandy at Hiawatha Middle School. She was a teacher and I was hired as a para. I hadn't seen Cindy since '94 nor had I met her husband. We enjoyed visiting with them and we all seemed to "mesh" pretty well.
Kirkwood was very busy Friday evening so I got to visit with friends I hadn't seen for a while. John and Linda Alfrey stopped by our table and I learned John recently had a pacemaker implanted. He's still a little sore from the surgery, but can tell a difference in how he feels already. Then, Kathy Albers came to visit and she told me she is moving to Montezuma, Kan., to be closer to her grandchildren. She said she'll probably be a taxi driver for them which will help the parents a lot. We will miss seeing Kathy around as we will miss having Betty Lewis in town, too. Betty is moving on the 15th and Kathy is moving on the 24th. Best wishes to both.
Harvey and Maryellen Neibling celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 8.Their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren gathered at Kirkwood and Co. to celebrate the occasion. The great food and excellent service there made Harvey and Maryellen's anniversary a very special occasion. Congratulations Harvey and Maryellen. What a milestone!
I recently became aware that Nancy Jeschke had been hospitalized with C-Dif. I hope and pray you are doing well now, Nancy. So much sickness has been in our area that spring and fresh air will be very welcome. We have some winter weather to get through though.
Sam Williams of Hiawatha has been a resident at Two Timbers in Highland for quite some time. Now, I'm sure, his stay will be even more enjoyable as his wife, Leola, has joined him there. Two Timbers is such a nice facility and I'm sure the residents enjoy the fellowship of one another.
Are you ready for the political hullabaloo the will inundate us for the next 9 months? I hope the politicians/candidates can be civil and stop the name calling. This is America and we need to reclaim our desire for brotherly love and compassion and tolerance for one another. Joaquin Phoenix accepted his Academy Award and made a touching speech that encouraged us to be caring human beings again. All I can say is --Amen! We love ourselves notwithstanding our faults, and we ought to love others in like manner.
"Love--the language that is understood by all." Have a joyous and blessed Valentine's Day, everyone!
