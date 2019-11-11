To say I was disappointed to hear the vote on the 1/2 cent sales tax to support Hiawatha Community Hospital was defeated is an understatement. It is a mystery to me as to why anyone would vote "no." The campaign behind the defeat must have been influenced by someone who has tunnel vision. To need emergency service for a badly injured child or a farmer who was severely injured or a pregnant mother who is having a difficult pregnancy, etc., etc., etc., and not have HCH functioning at its best could cost lives. I hold out hope that the provisional votes will give HCH a resounding "Yes!"
On Dec. 6, you will have the opportunity to support local non-profits. The Doniphan County Community Foundation relates that each dollar will be matched $.50 on the dollar. You may give to your favorite cause online at www.givewhereyouliveday.com. Also, you may go to the Troy Library between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Or, you can mail your donation to DCCF, PO Box 11, Troy, KS 66087. Then, stop by the DC Chamber Mixer at Glacial Hills Venues in Wathena from 5-8 p.m.
Highland's Annual Snowflake Festival will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. This is a family event with lots of activities: kids can visit with Santa, enjoy Christmas music, lots of photo ops, games, crafts, cupcake decorating, sleigh rides, etc. The festival is held in Degginger Park and the Senior Center. Be at the Park at 5:30 for the tree lighting ceremony. For a freewill offering, you can warm-up with a bowl of homemade soup or a hot dog offered by the Highland 4-H Clover Patch Club. Highland PRIDE and the Highland Lions Club welcome all to enjoy this fun-filled family evening.
While visiting with Betty Lewis last week, she told me about her daughter's business trip to Los Angeles. Michelle and her boss decided to go to Bob Baker's Studio for a try at attending a filming of "The Price is Right." It took them four hours to be processed, get tickets, and be interviewed. Much to her surprise, Michelle was called up to bid on an item. She won the bid, then joined Drew Carey on stage. Did she win anything?? We'll have to wait until the show is aired on Jan. 17. I hope she won the big wheel spin-off and won BIG!!
Grandson Tracy Twombly plans a trip every other year to go to Japan to visit wife Mika's family. So, guess who said, "I wanna' go!" Yep, it was me! So, next May we are headed to Japan. Michael and Judy are considering going, too. It will be great to have our own personal tour guides. Tracy was stationed in Japan two times while he was in the Marines. He and Mika were married in Japan. I'm still a little miffed I didn't get to go to their wedding. LOL But, now I'll get to see it with Tracy, Mika, Mari, and Maira. Maybe we can talk other family members into going with us. It's not the ideal time for farmers to go, but Tracy said we need to go before the Olympics start.
Seems like the "wedding month" has changed from June to fall and winter weddings. It's a beautiful time of year so couples are favoring a cooler and less busy time of year. I attended a bridal shower for Ragan Gibson last Saturday at the home of her parents Chris and Trish Gibson. It was hosted by her sister, Taryn and her cutie patootie son Jayden. Ragan received many lovely and useful gifts and graciously thanked her guests. Ragen is a school teacher at Valley Falls Elementary School. She and Trevin Jacobsen will be married on Nov. 23 in Nortonville.
I put out an SOS to my children and grandchildren on Sunday afternoon. I had lots of things to do that I could not do myself, so Mary, Sherman, Josh, Cam, Katie, and Scotti came to get my to-do list wiped away. I am good for a while, but I know I'll put out another SOS in several months. I am blessed to have my kids and grandkids living close by. (Maybe they don't think so. LOL)
I attended the performance of "Hillbilly Hayride" at DWest High School last Saturday night. It was a wonderful performance by 25 students in grades 7-12. Amy Lackey and Curtis Stroud directed the play which had lots of singing and dancing in it. The actors were well-rehearsed and never missed a beat The set design was cleverly done so that it accommodated several scenes. The costumes were provided by Sally Waggoner and were definitely hillbilly fashion. The DWest Travel Club had a freewill dessert bar during intermission which was well received. It was a fun night which was repeated Sunday afternoon at two.
Walters Wellness Center was filled with lots of holiday vendors last Saturday. It was a beautiful autumn day so many buyers were in attendance. It was a very nice event and I had to pass up lots of really nice crafts. I bought several things as gifts because I already have lots of things and didn't personally need more. I notice in newspapers and on facebook that there are Christmas vendor events just about every day until Christmas. Lots of unique crafts and foods.
Would you like to visit sites of American History and learn more about them first-hand? Then, consider visiting Boston in May of 2021 with other travelers in our community. Mrs. Sabrina Handke, DWest middle school history teacher is organizing a trip to historic Boston. If you would like more information, you may contact her at (785) 442-3286 extension 1217. I have been to Boston before, but I plan to travel there again with Mrs. Handke. We may even find time to visit the "Cheers" bar made famous by the TV show of the same name.
A sign outside a Santa Fe gas station - We will sell gasoline to anyone in a glass container. Sign in a laundromat. Please remove all your clothes when the light goes off.
November birthdays include--Keith Bauman on the 18th, Trintin Doss (grandson of Nancy Jeschke) on the 19th, Porter McCarthy (grandson of Tom Bond) and Nathan Twombly on the 20th, and Mika Twombly on the 23rd.
"Thanks God for each new day by living it to the fullest."
