Highland PRIDE and Dorothy Diveley appreciate everyone who has brought aluminum cans to her home for recycling. You may bring empty aluminum cans to Dorothy's house at any time. The cans do not have to be crushed when you drop them off at 306 South Iowa. Put them on the north side of Dorothy's garage. Money from this project goes back to the community thru PRIDE to sponsor its many community activities. Thank you in advance for collecting cans and thank you Dorothy for overseeing this fundraiser.
As usual, the Flea Markets brought some rain. It was a huge event that began on Wednesday and wrapped up on Sunday afternoon. The rain made made it a little muddy, but the fleas came in droves anyway.
Michael and Judy hosted lunch on Sunday for Chad, Deidra, Tori, Max, Hali, and Cami Breazile, Travis Twombly, Kylie Edie, and me. The kids went for a swim even though it was a little cold. Their lips were blue by the time they decided to get out. Later that afternoon, Michael and Judy took the kids to the Wathena carnival.
The Highland High School class of 1960 held their class reunion at Ernie's at noon on Sept. 4. Around 20 Bluestreaks gathered with their guests. Lots of laughs and reminiscing filled the afternoon. Being at Ernie's was a part of the memories shared.
I will begin my new cancer medicine on Wednesday of this week. I can not handle the, I must use a plastic spoon to take the pills and I must wash my hands after I take them. I don't think they'll make me glow-in-the-dark, but I'll find out. LOL I take the pill for two week then I am off a week. I'll go to the doctor every two weeks after taking the pills. My prayers are that these pill will work for me.
I hope all the laborers got Labor Day off to enjoy some R & R with their families and friends. Thanks for all you do.
