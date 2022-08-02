My deepest sympathy goes out to the families of Lou Bauer, Bob Franken, and Doris Gibson who all passed last week. I have wonderful memories of each one of them. I pray for God's Holy Spirit of peace and comfort to be with their families.
Don't forget the Surgery Benefit Fund on August 13th beginning at 5:00 p.m. for Narissa Elrod. It will be held at Ernie's in Highland with a freewill offering meal, an auction, and monetary donations. Narissa grew up in White Cloud and attended schools in Highland. She is 27 years old and suffering from Moyamoya, a rare brain disease that took her mother's life when Narissa was 10 years old. Narissa will be at Stanford Moyamoya Center near San Francisco, CA, for 3-4 weeks for multiple surgeries and recovery. The financial burden is greater than the family has the ability to pay. Please consider attending the benefit, donating an item to the auction, or making a monetary gift. You may contact Megan Green or Madison Whetstine who are spearheading the event. Thank you in advance for your support.
Daughter Mary Jane Smith hosted a bridal shower at her home last Saturday for Miss Lexie Cain, bride-elect of grandson Cameron Twombly. Lexi and Cam will leave September 1st for Ireland where they will be married on September 7th. Morgan Twombly and Shelly Wilmes were hostess with Mary Jane. It was good to see Shelly who moved to the Kansas City area and has a daycare business there. Lexi graciously thanked everyone for her gifts which she says will turn Cameron's home from a bachelor pad to a home for two.
Our weather has been so pleasant lately, but August has arrived and is bringing the 90+ degree temperatures back. Turning the calendar to August brings moans from school children who aren't ready to end their summer vacation. There might be a few moans from teachers, also. I miss teaching so much, but my health prevents me from even subbing. I wish a happy and successful year to both students and teachers.
Family and friends gathered Friday evening at Paul's shop to process sweet corn. The boys have found a de-silker, a large cooker to blanch the corn, and a wonderful machine to cut the corn off the cob. What usually took us late into the night to put up sweet corn, now we finish before dark.
I hope Trump supporters are following the news. The Saudi sponsored golf tournament on his golf course hasn't drawn the crowd he wanted. Well, duh. He is also using presidential stickers on his golf carts which is a federal offense as he is no longer President--but he thinks he is. He wants to create a place where all the homeless will live together so he won't have to look at them anymore. Oh, and when he's President again, he'll execute everyone involved in drug dealing or using drugs. His inspirations come from China. Let him go live there if he admires them so much.
Be kind to all those you come into contact with--you don't know what battles they are fighting.
