My deepest sympathy goes out to the families of Lou Bauer, Bob Franken, and Doris Gibson who all passed last week. I have wonderful memories of each one of them. I pray for God's Holy Spirit of peace and comfort to be with their families.

Don't forget the Surgery Benefit Fund on August 13th beginning at 5:00 p.m. for Narissa Elrod. It will be held at Ernie's in Highland with a freewill offering meal, an auction, and monetary donations. Narissa grew up in White Cloud and attended schools in Highland. She is 27 years old and suffering from Moyamoya, a rare brain disease that took her mother's life when Narissa was 10 years old. Narissa will be at Stanford Moyamoya Center near San Francisco, CA, for 3-4 weeks for multiple surgeries and recovery. The financial burden is greater than the family has the ability to pay. Please consider attending the benefit, donating an item to the auction, or making a monetary gift. You may contact Megan Green or Madison Whetstine who are spearheading the event. Thank you in advance for your support.

