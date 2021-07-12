Mother Nature is providing us with plenty of rain and the crops are beautiful. It's always wonderful to get rains in July -- hopefully they will continue into August. My potted plants got pretty drenched, but they are recovering with the sunshine.
Lil and Ruth Twombly hosted the Twombly 4th of July last week at Fanning Community of Christ. Since July 5 was a "holiday," we gathered for fun, food, and fellowship. We did not get together on the 4th of July 2020, so it was good to see everyone. The kids especially look forward to the yard games organized by Lil because they usually involve water.
Son-in-law Sherman Smith has been hospitalized for over a week with COVID. He will be there several more days. Mary Jane, Josh, and Jake have all had COVID, but not to the extent as Sherman. Hopefully, he will be home by this weekend.
Michael, Judy, and family and I gathered at Kirkwood & Co. Sunday evening to celebrate Michael's 57th birthday. While there we visited with Jerry and Cheryl Jeschke, Steve and Susan(Jeschke) Calloway, and Brad and Becky Gilmore. We also visited with Glenna Batchelder while there. Local hangouts are a great way to see friends.
Helen Gilmore's grandson, David Santos and family, stopped by to visit her last week. They live in Colorado and Helen had not seen them for quite a while.
Happy July 13th birthdays to Connie (Ruhnke) Cluck, Jason Taylor, and Mary Jane Smith!
