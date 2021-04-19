Last Friday afternoon, I, along with many family and friends attended the memorial service for David Bruns. It was held at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland. David was a good friend to my son Scott and to our family. He lived with us for several months during his senior year at Highland High School. He soon became a part of our family whom we loved like our own.
David died from a rollover accident while driving a cement truck near Morrill. A large group of his high school class (1981) attended his services. Reminisces of David's life was shared by many, then Military Honors were conducted by Dillon Bales American Legion Post of Highland and the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard. Flag folding and presentation, three shot volley, and Taps concluded the service.
COVID-19 shut down many activities that were a part of our lives. If you missed the LitWit Book Club gatherings, well, pencil in May 5 on your calendar as we gather again. We will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Highland Senior Center. We will share a book or two that we have read during the COVID shut down and briefly tell about it. Everyone is welcome.
If anyone would like to purchase the nice trash bags that the schools have sold before, please contact a middle school student at DWest. They are raising money to go on their Washington, D.C. trip. This is a wonderful trip for the kids. It was organized by Linda Cromwell when she taught at Highland. Son Paul and his classmates got to go when they were in middle school. They got to meet with Senator Bob Dole in his office, and Senator Dole allowed the kids to phone home if he/she wanted to. It has always been a wonderful experience for our students.
Many farmers have corn fields planted and are waiting a little longer to plant beans. Well, wouldn't you know--we are supposed to get 1"-2" of snow on Tuesday. I have some plants out in containers, but I'm not dragging them into the garage. They are on their own. I just hope the planted corn fairs well in spite of the cold.
It will arrive a little late, but I'm sure Helen Gilmore would enjoy receiving a birthday card from family and friends. Her birthday is April 20 and her address is 102 East Illinois, Highland, KS 66035. I should have put this in last week's paper, but it's always good to get mail. Hope it was a special day for you, Helen!
Once again, Highland PRIDE is helping organize the Memorial Day program to be held at the Highland Cemetery. It will be held on Monday, May 31 with homemade rolls and drinks. Gold carts are needed to transport individuals around the cemetery. If you can help with that or anything else, please contact Esther Gormley.
An Irish blessing~~May there always be work for your hands to do. May your purse always hold a coin or two. May the sun always shine on your windowpane. May a rainbow be certain to follow each rain. May the hand of a friend always be near you. May God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you.
