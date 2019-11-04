A group of young ladies has brought another trophy home to DWest. Emma Albers, Claire Cole, Chloe Clevenger, Lillie Clark, Aly Gobin, and Elle Williams traveled to Wamego on Saturday to participate in the State Cross Country contest. They grabbed the Regional Contest which qualified them for State. These freshmen and sophomore girls have worked very hard all season to win it all. We are so proud of them as they practiced and participated in all kinds of weather. Besides excelling in cross country, they are all excellent students and gracious young ladies. Congratulations to the girls and their coach Gina Clevenger.
From the extreme cold with snow and ice to a beautiful Sunday today. Temperatures were in the 50s and the sunshine made for a wonderful fall day. The harvesters took advantage of today because it's supposed to get back in the 20s this week. The soybeans don't wait, so I hope those fields have been harvested. Grain trucks are keeping the elevators busy and we are thankful for the good harvest.
A bridal shower for granddaughter Scotti Ann Twombly was held last Saturday at Highland Christian Church. She was truly "showered" with wonderful gifts and good wishes. I got to visit with so many friends and family that I haven't seen for a while. The hostesses served a delicious brunch. Scotti and Brock Hanf will be married on Dec. 21 at All Faiths Church on the campus of K-State.
Scotti and I traveled to Manhattan last Thursday to finalize wedding flowers, decorations, etc. for her wedding. We met Tracy (Blevins) Nicodemus and Stephanie (Blevins) Petersen at the flower shop to help make many decisions and offer ideas for Scotti and Brock's special day. They would like a light snow for their wedding, but not a snowstorm.
Grandson Jake Smith and Sarah Puckett will be married on Nov. 16 at the Troy Christian Church. Sarah's son, Westyn, is more excited about events after the wedding. While Jake and Sarah honeymoon, Westyn gets to stay two days with Josh and Selena, two days with Jared and Katie, and two days with Sherman and Mary Jane. He knows where the fun places are and he just wants to get the wedding over with.
The Kirkwood & Co. Restaurant is looking more like the finishing touches are being completed. Seeing lights inside and outside makes me even more anxious to go in to see what's left to do. I know it will take several more weeks because they need to pour cement in the parking areas. An early Christmas opening would be fun! But, there are some things you just can't rush.
Isaiah Windmeyer, son of Curtis and Sara Windmeyer, was recognized as a National Finalist in the proficiency area of Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication at the National FFA Convention in Indiana. Isaiah is the owner of W.O.G. Metalworks. He is a recent graduate of DWest and has set up shop near Hiawatha. His talent and abilities guarantee a bright future. Congratulations, Isaiah.
More sixth-grade test answers: Soon the Constitution of the United States was adopted to secure domestic hostility. Under the constitution, the people enjoyed the right to keep bare arms.~~Delegates from the original 13 states formed the Contented Congress. Thomas Jefferson, a Virgin, and Benjamine Franklin were two singers of the Declaration of Independence. Franklin discovered electricity by rubbing two cats backwards and declared, "A horse divided against itself cannot stand." Franklin died in 1790 and is still dead.
From a Christian School a young person wrote: The Bible is full of interesting caricatures. In the first book of the Bible, Guinessis, Adam and Eve were created from an apple tree. One of their children, Cain, asked, "Am I my brother's son?" ~~ Eventually, the Romans conquered the Greeks. History calls people Romans because they never stayed in one place for very long.
November birthday wishes go to-Clint Merkel, John Paul Twombly, and Beverly Twombly on the 11th and Madison (Twombly) Kaplan on the 12th. Birthday blessings to all!
