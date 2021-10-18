My sincere sympathy is with Glenna Batchelder and her family at the passing of her husband Bill. Bill was a friendly guy and will be missed by all who knew him.
Beautiful autumn weather is still with us and harvesting is keeping the farmers busy. My only complaint is allergies which makes me feel miserable. I have been fighting allergies and feeling miserable for two weeks. I don't go anywhere except the doctor. Maybe a good rain will help.
I was supposed to go to grandson Jake's birthday on Sunday, but I stayed home and rested. Mary brought me a plate of food and a piece of red velvet cake for supper. Mary said it gets a little loud at her house these days. Callee is walking, Stockton is crawling, and Bob is on full-speed most of the time. Fun little kiddos.
The '62 Highland Highland Class reunion gathered at Kirkwood Restaurant on Saturday evening, Oct. 16th. Those present were: Helen Hanlon, Judy Rodecap Williams, JoAnn Ruhnke, Ginger Collins Scott, Doug Taylor, Thelma Hunsaker, and Sharon Watts Collins. A small gathering but lots of reminiscing and laughs.
Ginger Scott stopped by home Sunday for a visit. I hadn't seen her since COVID started. I want to give a big shout-out to Ginger's daughter, Tina. She is so good to send me "thinking of you" cards. I really appreciate her thoughtfulness.
Take care everyone and be careful farmers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.