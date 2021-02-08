With Mother Nature dealing us a frigid week of winter, there's not much to report around Highland. Everyone is making sure they have grocery staples so they don't have to get out in the cold. I try to keep my doctors' appointments, but I will cancel if I need, too. I had a PT scan on Thursday and a port put in on Wednesday. Friday I had another chemo treatment. Scott took me to my port surgery and spent the night with me. Whew! I just want to stay home.
My deepest sympathy is with the Bill Butrick family at Bill's death. A graveside service was held last Friday with a family dinner, following the burial, held at the Highland Christian Church. Thankfully, Bill's family was allowed to be with him at the time of his passing.
Those in need of our prayers include Leslie Kincaid, Bob Cluck, Tom Miller, Ted Rockhold, and Jim Jones (husband of Shirley Landrum Jones). Let us pray for healing of these wonderful people. No blessing is greater than good health.
I have never seen it snow as easily as it has been doing here lately. I awoke to snow falling Sunday morning and it snowed until around 3 p.m. We already had lots of snow which made it very difficult to see where to walk--the sidewalk disappeared. This snow is similar to Alaska snow. It's light and fluffy without a lot of moisture. It hasn't drifted much either--just came straight down. It is truly beautiful, but not much fun to get out in.
Well, what a disappointing SuperBowl game. I didn't expect such a lopsided score OR for the Bucs to win. I didn't like the first half officiating and the second half was without passion for the Chiefs. Mahome's acted as if it was just a regular game and his offensive line left him exposed too much. KC didn't even make a touchdown. ???
I went to Chad and Deidra's for their SuperBowl party Sunday evening. I rode with Michael and Judy, 'cause I wasn't brave enough to drive myself. Others there were Tracy, Mika, Mari, and Maira Twombly, Dan Simmons, and Chad's dad Mike Nicholas. Lots of good food and even more yelling did not secure a victory for our Chiefs. It was a fun time with family and friends.
My CT scan showed an increase in size of lesions but no lighting up=not active; some spots on thigh, but they have been there before and are not painful so not concerned at this point. My numbers are going down--Dec. 31=456; since then they have gone down to 389 and now 367. We'll recheck in 3 months. I am feeling well, mainly because the anti-nausea pills work great.
"The greatest treasures are those invisible to the eye but found by the heart."--Judy Garland
Stay safe, everyone. before you know it we'll be in scorching July and August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.