As I write this article on Sunday evening, I have the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics from Beijing, China on the TV. It's a beautiful ceremony of athletes from all around the world hugging, crying, and bidding good-bye to new friends they have made from countries that may not otherwise consider the USA as their friends. Each Olympian congratulated the winner of each event because they respect their fellow competitors as they know the dedication and practices each of them have endured. World Peace looks possible if some countries didn't want to rule the world.
I received the following message from Todd Miller, and I want to share it for you--Hi, Kathleen: I'm writing to let you know that the house in Sparks is getting updated, as you are probably aware. Daryl Dame is the original general contractor (who took over after Jim's unfortunate passing.) That was P.V. and Lucy Miller's home during the summer months. P.V.'s dad ran the general store in Sparks. Lucy Anna Hammond grew up in Highland. I spent many summers in this house as a youngster. I retired from teaching in spring 2021. Lucy is a nurse at Amberwell.--Todd Miller.
Thank you, Todd. I have watched the addition of rooms to your house in Sparks, and I thank you for the additional information.
"Truly I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto me." Matthew 25:40 Last Friday evening, at the DWest basketball game, our community came together to do exactly what Christ asked us to. The teachers at DWest organized a basket raffle to raise money to help our Elementary librarian, Judy Fuemmeler, with daily expenses as she begins her chemo treatments. She was diagnosed with cancer in several parts of her body a couple weeks ago. Judy and Nick have two young boys and live in Bendena. Judy will take her treatments in St. Joe which is better than the long ride to KU Medical Center. Please include Judy, her family, and her doctors in your prayers. I have been taking cancer treatments since 2012, and I am still here, so it is not a death sentence. The Fuemmeler's are Christians who trust in God, and that's going to carry them far in this difficult time. God bless you, Judy.
I went to Sherman and Mary's for lunch after church last Sunday. Jared and Katie's little girl, Callee, is the only girl grandchild, and her cousin playmates are Bob, Westyn, and Stockton. Little Henry isn't old enough to give her any trouble yet. She can hold her own, and she doesn't back off when she wants something. Bob is very protective about which toys the other kids can play with. All the while, the parents are telling the kids they need to share. I remember when my kids did the same thing and it wasn't cute but watching these great-grandkids tell one another "NO," amuses me. After lunch it's nap time, so the families disperse to go home, but the kids don't want to leave. Josh and Selena let Bob know that it's bedtime by turning "MASH" on the TV. Bob hears that tune, and he knows it's good night to Dad and Mom.
Doniphan County Historical Society will meet Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Fanning Community of Christ. A ham and bean supper will be served. A program will be presented by Cheryl McKay and Todd Miller. Everyone is invited.
Next Sunday, February 27th, at Fanning Community of Christ, family will host a 75th birthday celebration for Leonard "Bud" Twombly. It will be a potluck dinner beginning around 12:15 to 12:30. Please join us if you can to enjoy food, fellowship, and celebrating this milestone with Bud.
Many years ago, Jesus was welcomed into this world with angels celebrating and with adoring shepherds. Too soon his family fled into Egypt to escape those who would kill this child. Help us remember our call to peace and justice for all who flee oppression. May we be willing to follow Jesus' example and share his mercy and grace with our world.
