Cooler temperatures and a blessing of rain came to Doniphan County early Sunday morning. We're supposed to have showers overnight (Sunday into Monday) and we will count it a needed blessing. I have a feeling that corn harvest will begin soon as some of the corn fields are brown and dry. I pray a good and safe harvest to all.
I got to visit three of my four children and their families today. After church I had lunch with Mary and Sherman and their kid and grandkids. Then I went to Michael and Judy's to visit and see Chad, Deidra, and their kid. Then that evening I went to Paul and Jodi's for Jace's 11th birthday party. Of course, the first Jace wanted to do was swim with his cousins and friends. Hannah and Claire rode on the shoulders of a couple guys as they tried to push one another into the water. If I recall correctly, Claire was defeated by big sister Hannah all three times. They both laughed the whole time, so they were good sports. After dinner and swimming, Jace opened his gifts then served ice-cream cake to his guests.
I didn't get a chemo treatment last Thursday because my red cell count was too low. I suspected that because I was so tired. Instead, I was given a shot to boost my red cells and will go for another treatment this Thursday. I will have treatments for two Thursdays in a row then a week off. Last time I had three treatments on Thursdays with a week off. That was pretty rough, so the doctor decided to go two weeks on and a week off. Hopefully I won't have as many side effects. I appreciate your continued prayers, concerns, and cards.
There's a question that Trump asked this week that should disqualify him from ever running for a political office again. He asked, "Why can't I have them?" He's referring to the dozens of boxes of top secret/confidential materials that were confiscated by the FBI from his home. Now, really can he be that dumb? He asked it in all sincerity, so yes, he can be that dumb. He blames others for his offences but following his own rules at the expense of national security shines a bright light on his ignorance of the Constitution or any laws that are not Donnie's law.
I know of one special guy who is having a birthday this week--"Happy Birthday, Frank Cluck! May you be blessed with many more!"
