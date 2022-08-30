Highland graphic

Cooler temperatures and a blessing of rain came to Doniphan County early Sunday morning. We're supposed to have showers overnight (Sunday into Monday) and we will count it a needed blessing. I have a feeling that corn harvest will begin soon as some of the corn fields are brown and dry. I pray a good and safe harvest to all.

I got to visit three of my four children and their families today. After church I had lunch with Mary and Sherman and their kid and grandkids. Then I went to Michael and Judy's to visit and see Chad, Deidra, and their kid. Then that evening I went to Paul and Jodi's for Jace's 11th birthday party. Of course, the first Jace wanted to do was swim with his cousins and friends. Hannah and Claire rode on the shoulders of a couple guys as they tried to push one another into the water. If I recall correctly, Claire was defeated by big sister Hannah all three times. They both laughed the whole time, so they were good sports. After dinner and swimming, Jace opened his gifts then served ice-cream cake to his guests.

