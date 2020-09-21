We are enjoying some of the most beautiful autumn weather possible. The tree leaves are turning and fall flowers are colorful and pumpkins are showing up on porches, decks, and by mailboxes to serve as decorations until Thanksgiving.
Granddaughter Scotti and her mother-in-law, Julie, visited me on Sunday morning to look over the house again. Scotti was visualizing how she would place things when she and Brock moved in. I hope it's not too much longer when I move out and they move in. My house in town is nearing completion, so hopefully we all get moved before it's too cold.
Tom Bond told us at church this evening that his son Chris is responding well to cancer treatments. The cancer on the colon is almost gone, and the spots on his liver has decreased some. Tom went to Kearney, Neb., to watch his oldest granddaughter, Grace, compete in cross-country. I'm sure Tom was her best cheerleader and maybe he coached her a little, too.
Deb Keller, of Troy, is doing better with her cancer treatment. I remember my first few weeks of cancer treatment was rough, but once the body adjusts to the medication, it is easier to tolerate. Prayers and blessings to both Chris and Deb.
Every harvest season there is at least one combine fire. This year it must have been John Whetstine's turn. A hired driver was doing the combining when it caught fire from probably a bearing that got too hot. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the combine was completely destroyed. It could have been much worse if the field had caught fire.
Mary and Sherman hosted Sunday noon dinner to celebrate daughter-in-law Sarah's birthday. Sarah got to plan the menu, and the best part was the wonderful angel food cake with fluffy, pink frosting. Sarah's mom and dad came for lunch and brought zucchini, tomatoes, and pumpkins to share. Another wonderful fall bounty to share.
Paul came to visit me this evening while his grain was drying. Since harvest started, I haven't seen much of the guys. With perfect weather like this they don't want to stop the combines. Don Winters stopped at Paul's grain dryers for a visit, then Don came to visit me. Don looks great and is fighting Parkinson's with everything he's got. He's still working at Ford Motor Assembly Plant in Kansas City and JoAnn has her own tax service with their son Kyle helping her. Their twin grandkids enjoy riding in Gramma JoAnn and Gramps Don nice boat.
The greatest humbug in the world is the idea that money can make a person happy. I never had any satisfaction with mine until I began to do good with it. ~~ C.M. Pratt
