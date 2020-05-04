As I am writing this column on Monday, May 4, the forecast is predicted that Doniphan County is under a severe storm watch. I hope that is fake news.
JoAnn Dunn celebrated her 80th birthday on May 4 which a great milestone. But, she has more events to celebrate. She became great-grandmother to Nolan John Cross on April 8, and great-grandmother to Luella Ann Johnson on April 28. Nolan is the son of Kyle and Stephanie Cross and the little brother of Conner. Luella is the daughter of Layne and Kayla (cross) Johnson. Jack and Tami (Dunn) Cross are the grandparents. I hope it's not too long before JoAnn can meet and snuggle Nolan and Luella. Congratulations, JoAnn!
Chris Bond, son of Tom and the late Becky Bond, received his first cancer treatment last week and will receive treatments every two weeks. Chris and family are optimistic that his *+#% cancer will be defeated, as are all who know and love Chris. If you would like to send Chris a card his address is - 4814 L Avenue, Kearney, NB 68847. Love and prayers Chris and family.
My sincere sympathy is with Lisa and Mark Twombly as her mother passed last weekend. Evelyn Wahlert was such a lovely, kind, and patient wife, mother, grandmother, and servant of God. Evelyn will be lovingly remembered for years to come.
I am having cataract surgery on May 11, and I am definitely ready for it. My right eye is practically useless, as I feel as if I am looking through a glass smeared with Vaseline. I was scheduled for April 6, but this despicable virus cancelled that date. So, I hope May 11 is not cancelled.
Grandkids Katie and Jared Meng hosted a picnic lunch at their home in Troy last Sunday. It has been one year since their infant daughter, Scarlett Jane, returned to the arms of Jesus. We celebrated Scarlett's short time with us, and thanked God for allowing us to meet and love her. Katie wanted a group photo for Lettie's memory book. Just before the picture was snapped, Katie said, "Everyone say--Lettie's a big sister!" It took a second for that to sink in, then we all smiled, laughed, screamed, and hugged Katie and Jared. So, Katie and Jared will become parents to daughter #2 in early September. We are more than ecstatic!
I took macaroni and cheese to the picnic lunch at the Meng's yesterday, and I want to share the recipe with you. I do not care for mac and cheese, but it's always a hit at dinners. It's so simple and there was not one tidbit left in the dish when lunch was finished. Heat oven to 375*. Spray a 9X13 pan. In a large bowl, put 16 oz. of uncooked macaroni, 12 oz. Colby Jack cheese, 12 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, 3 cups milk, 2 cups heavy whipping cream, and 1/2 cup melted butter. Stir well and pour into 9X13. Bake for one hour. Very simple and very good-according to my family. I thought for sure the macaroni would be crunchy, but it wasn't.
States are beginning to reopen businesses this week, but I am still isolating. Triumph Foods in St. Joe has over 300 positive employees. That's too close and who knows how many more will follow. I trusted everyone was negative at the Meng's yesterday. A doctor on the news this morning said the only way to stop the virus is for everyone in the world to shelter in place. Well, we know that won't happen, so be cautious, and don't ignore safety rules when going out.
Happy birthday to Karen Rockhold, Nancy Jeschke, and Sharelle Blevins on their early May birthdays.
God bless us everyone and help us to be kind to one another.
