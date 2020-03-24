Well, I think Highland's news is the same as the World News - Stay home and help slay COVID19. That's exactly what I have been doing for three weeks. No school for the rest of the semester sounds great. Right? Well, it's not and the students think so, too. They are used to schedules and want to see their friends. I hope the students are staying in because it will take each of us to abide by the rules in order to zap this virus. It is discouraging and maddening to me to see the college kids gathering at the beach and ignoring the severity of the virus. Don't think you are bullet proof, kids, because the virus is no respecter of persons.
School is being conducted via the Internet, which is a new experience for both students and teachers. I know it's the way of the future, but it came upon us so quickly that we're all learning new ways to educate and be educated. My grandkids are worried about their GPA by learning this way, and they feel sorry for the seniors who will miss their last year of sports, their senior trip, their graduation, etc. That's something they can't get back, but what stories they will have for their children.
The only people, besides my kids, I have seen are the carpenters who are redoing my bathroom, but they don't visit much. LOL I did see Mary's family and Paul's family on Sunday afternoon. I went to Mary's for lunch but we didn't share hugs and kisses. One-year-old great-grandson, Bob, blew me a kiss as I left for home. Paul's family came later in the day so I could teach Hannah and Claire how to make a pumpkin and an apple pie from scratch. Their mother could have shown them, but they needed to get out of the house. Of course, the worst part was the clean-up. The pies looked delicious, and the family was going to enjoy them with their supper. I'm still not sure if the girls enjoyed the experience, but I hope they do learn to like cooking. Their next Gramma assignment is making homemade noodles. Maybe that will happen next Sunday afternoon.
I hope you are doing OK during this shut down. I have cleaned many drawers and closets and wondered why I kept half that stuff in the first place. Of course, I love reading, so that takes me different places. So, it's futile to be upset for having to stay in because there's nothing we can do about it. Everyone should follow the government guidelines so we can get back to normal.
A 19 year-old farm girl said, "I've learned that if you're riding in a pickup truck with two other people, you should either drive or sit in the middle. The person riding shotgun has to get out to open and close all the gates." Ha, ha! I've been there.
Have a great week and hope for warmer weather so we can at least go work in the yard.
