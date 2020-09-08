Week one of DWest Schools are over. As far as I am concerned, everything is going great. The students are not fussing about wearing masks and the students who are distance learning are checking in as class begins. The first football games and volleyball games went well, so things are a little different, but things are going smoothly. Some classes are able to social distance, so the students can get mask breaks. New rules will become routine soon, and everyone hopes we can remain in the building for the entire year.
The White Cloud and Sparks Flea Markets were pretty successful and the weather was perfect. The crowds were not as large as in previous years, because many people are cautious about the COVID-19 situation. Not many vendors or customers wore masks, but being outside makes contagion much less. We did not open our church gym for this flea market, but hopefully the virus will die down enough that we can open next spring. One popular spot at White Cloud was the fresh, homemade donut booth. The ladies make the donuts while you watch and the end product is extremely delicious and the donuts are 1 and a half times as large as the regular donut. They set up in local towns so maybe you'll see them in Wathena, Falls City, etc. Maybe they will be at a local farmers' market. I hope so.
I went to Mary and Sherman's for Sunday lunch which is always delicious. But, the highlight of my visit was getting to hold little Miss Callee Ann for about half an hour before she had to go home with Mom Katie and Daddy Jared Meng. Eighteen-month-old Bob is all smiles when he looks at her and he likes to touch her toes and pat her head. I'm sure he'd like to just take her and have her play with him--that will be soon enough.
Some farmers may start harvesting in about 7-10 days, but the corn will have to go through a dryer. The beans are a long way off, but they look like they'll be a really good crop. We love when harvest begins, but soon look forward to finding that last ear of corn to finish before harvesting beans and the winter cold begins. I've heard we may have a harsh winter, so hopefully harvest will end before that sets in.
Katie Booth Heinrich, professor in kinesiology has been named a Fellow in the American College of Sports Medicine. ACSM Fellowship is an elite member status for long-term professional members who have provided significant service to the organization, demonstrate high standards of professional development and shown a commitment to the goals and long-range activities of the organization. This is Heinrich's second Fellow title in the last 13 months. She was named a Fellow in the American Academy of Health Behavior in 2019. Katie is the daughter of Jackie Herring Watts and the granddaughter of the late Quentin and Ethel Herring. Congratulations on your accomplishments, Katie.
Paul and Jodi hosted the Scotties 10 and under traveling baseball team for a cookout Sunday evening. They met at Paul's machine shop so there would be plenty of room to cook and play. The boys had a really good first year of mostly wins and they will only improve from now on. I liked seeing the team wear our Highland Community College Scotties logo on their uniforms.
Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you'll never have enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.