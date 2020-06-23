My condolences to the family of Gerald "Fed" Rosenberger who passed last Friday (June 19) afternoon at his home in Highland. It seems like I have known Pat and Fed my entire life--from early days at White Cloud. Fed's family and friends will miss his smile and his wisdom and his presence at every gathering. Hugs and blessings to Pat and family.
I have been thinking about moving to town for several months, and I finally decided to make the move. Last Saturday I stopped by the "Virginia Raines" house that is being remodeled by Dana Clary and her parents. I really like it and so I decided to buy it. The remodeling will take a couple more months, but I hope to be in and settled before the snow flies. Granddaughter Scotti Ann and husband Brock will move into my farmhouse. It gets pretty lonely on the farm with no one to come home to and not seeing anyone very often -especially during this isolation time. I have never lived in town, so it will be an adjustment. Scott told Scotti Ann that the family will still come to the farm house for gatherings and for Christmas because it's "home." Seth and Sandy will live in Scott's home and Scott will spend most of his time in St. Joe with Stephanie. Whew! Sounds like a merry-go-round.
Mary Jane hosted Father's Day dinner for Sherman, Josh, Jake, and Jared and me. I don't cook very often anymore, and I think I ate too much of Mary's good cooking. Katie made a cream-puff desert that was soooo good. No matter what we're celebrating, great-grandson Bob always steals the spotlight. He's such a happy 15-month-old little guy and he is so curious. Selena said Bob had a meltdown last week when Josh left the house without him. He saw Daddy leave in the tractor without taking him, which is cause for a meltdown. Selena put Bob in his crib and eventually Bob cried himself to sleep. There was no consoling him, so off to bed he went.
When I left Mary's house, I stopped by Michael and Judy's to see their family. Travis and family came from Nebraska City, Tracy and family for Atchison, and Deidra's family from St. Joseph. The kids enjoyed swimming which created, "I'm hungry!" from each of them. Tracy showed me his ER visit scar. He has been working on remodeling their upstairs and he really gouged his right forearm. It took five stitches to close the deep wound. Mika was working with her girls on their Japanese lessons when she heard Tracy scream for her. She wanted to finish the lesson before going to help Tracy (she didn't know he was hurt.) When Tracy screamed, "Mika! I'm dying!" that got her attention. The wound was deep enough that they couldn't stop the bleeding. Tracy thought he would bleed out and die before they could get to the hospital. I'm sure the girls were upset with Daddy bleeding so much and getting stitches. Maybe Mika, too. I didn't ask if the bleeding bothered her.
During my isolation time I have been planning my ELA lessons for school this fall. I hope we can be in the building, but whatever happens, I am gonna' be ready.
Stacie's Dance Academy presented their spring dance recital last Saturday evening at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. Due to COVID her students have had very much time to practice together. The dancers practiced on their own and then got together Friday and Saturday to practice together. Their performances were perfect! I always see David Overdick at the recitals, but, alas, no more. His youngest daughter, Kaysi Overdick, gave her final performance. When students graduate high school, they go to college and are no longer around to attend classes. Local dancers include: Tayla and Kya Keller, Bristol Neibling, Zoey Saunders, Kensi McElwain, Ella Haynes, Claire and Hannah Twombly, and Claire Cole. Great job, girls!
"Give the world the best you have. It may never be enough, but give the world the best you have anyway." Mother Teresa
