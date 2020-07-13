If you want to see beautiful crops of corn, soybeans, and pastures come to Doniphan County. The corn is in full tassel and is standing straight and tall. The bean fields are beautiful to me, because we don't have to "walk the bean fields anymore." I hated doing that, but Bob and the kids went out to walk them, so I thought I should, too.
We started early morning while the dew was still hanging on so we could finish by noon. We didn't get done at noon, but that's when it really got hot, so we stopped. The beans would be higher than our waists, and we became soaking wet due to the dew. Then our feet/shoes would get muddy from walking between the rows. Then there would be a race to the shower when we got back to the house.
Mary Jane worked for other farmers, too, and she made the big mistake of wearing a halter top. She got the worst sunburn ever. She had to sleep on the floor while lying on her stomach over a large pillow. I think that's the last she ever was a bean walker. Oh, she also cut one of her toes with the corn knife she had to use. Bob hired people to work for us, and he said his best workers ever were Kay Lynn, Chris, and Pam Stahl. They put me to shame - mainly because I didn't want to be there. They talked and laughed all the while they worked. I don't think he ever bragged on me or our kids - mainly because we didn't deserve it. Thank goodness the bean fields can be sprayed for weeds now. I wouldn't take a thousand dollars an hour to walk the beans now. Well, come to think of it, I'm pretty slow, so that might make me good money. I'll pass.
I have had melanoma surgery twice, so I avoid the sun as much as possible. I go to the baseball games of Max and Jace's. But, I either sit in the car or find shade, and as the shade moves, I follow it. I do get warm because of the humidity, but those little guys are so fun to watch. Max is six and he's a decent little player, but he does get distracted. At one game he was on first base and his best friend was up to bat. The best friend hit the ball and ran to first base. Max was so excited that he stayed on first base to welcome his friend. They hugged and jumped and were so happy that the coach finally got Max's attention and told him he had to run to third. Well, you guessed it, he was tagged out. Some celebrations are just too good to pass up. Some of these little guys will hit the ball then run to third instead of first. Makes for good entertainment.
Jace is eight and his team play their games in St. Joe at Hyde Park. Their team is called the Scotties. Kind of of different name from other teams who are called Thunder, Lightening, Lions, etc. But, they represent our Highland College Scotties that Rocky Ruhnke worked out with the college. I think that's great. Jace's team is made up of boys from Highland and Hiawatha. They are a fun team to watch as they hit the ball real good. The opposing team has a difficult time getting the ball back in to tag anyone out. This age has the boys pitching--not the coaches. So, it's a game with lots of walks. Some of the other teams have better pitchers, but the Scotties hit so well that they have won lots of games. Jace loves baseball, and it's fun to watch him throw with his left hand and bat right-handed. The Scotties have a good following of parents and grandparents and we can make some noise at each hit or score. We're proud of these little men and coaches Rocky Ruhnke, Heath Whetstine, and Paul Twombly.
Grandson Travis goes to KU Med tomorrow to get the stent removed from his kidney as an outpatient. He is still sore from the motorcycle wreck, but we hope he gets a good check-up. Hopefully, they don't see anything of concern with his liver which was badly bruised. His broken ribs are the most painful and they take a while to heal. If he's given the all-clear, he'll return to his home in Nebraska City to work for the Whetstone Quarry up there. After Travis' appointment, we'll go to my eye appointment to have my eyes checked for the last time following cataract surgery.
Sherman and Mary Jane hosted a birthday party for son-in-law Jared Meng last Sunday. Hamburgers from the grill were delicious and the sides were plenty with strawberry shortcake for dessert. Due to COVID, Mary made Jared a cupcake, put a candle in it, and had Jared blow out that one candle. Good thinking, Nurse Mary. Others celebrating with Jared was wife Katie, brother Jake, Sarah, and Westyn, sister-in-law Selena, and nephew Bob, and me Gramma Kate. I am awful at remembering names - there were two other guests, but I can't recall their names. Sorry. May you have many more "Happy Birthdays" Jared.
Granddaughter Katie Beth is happy that her good friend Katherine Rush Edmonds and husband Alex will soon be moving to Highland. Katherine, of course, grew up in Highland, then married and moved away. Now, Alex will be teaching at DWest and they have bought the house that Brant and Dana Clary are leaving. The Clary's are moving to the "flipped" house that I know as the Ray Whetstine home on Eminence Road east of Highland. I understand Lana French and her brother flipped the Whetstine home and I'm sure husband Tony helped, too. Lana is quite a carpenter and designer. She is known as the Joanna Gaines of Kansas.
Maybe I should rename this column Kate's Kolumn. I don't get much help with anyone sending me family news or events. People tell me they enjoy reading this column, so I try to always get something written. If Highlanders don't want to send their news to me, please send it to kschief@carsoncomm.com You can tell them to put it in Highland news, or just make a separate item.
Did you know that President Lincoln was elected in 1860 and President Kennedy was elected in 1960. Lincoln's secretary Kennedy warned him not to go to the theater. Kennedy's secretary Lincoln warned him not to go to Dallas. Lincoln and Kennedy were carried in death on the same caisson.
