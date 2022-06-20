I hope all dads/daddies/and papas were celebrated today on Father's Day. You are so important in your children's lives as the world gets more and more difficult to deal with. Make sure your children feel loved and secure at home, or they will find a "home" somewhere. Love your children and remember--they are children who need your support, love, and involvement in their lives. Don't put children in an adult situation and expect them to behave as adults. Love your children and teach by example.
Well, the results of my liver biopsy were not what I wanted to hear, but I kind of expected it. The spot is from the pancreatic cancer, and I will begin a new treatment for it on Thursday. It is an IV treatment of Gemcitabine which will be administered once a week for three weeks and one week off. Side effects include nausea, extreme fatigue, and flu-like symptoms. I told my kids that if I get much more fatigued, I'll never get out of bed. LOL I am feeling pretty well right now, so I'll just have to wait and see how it affects me. Some people tell me--I don't know how you handle your illness so well. I have always been a very practical person, so I face my difficulties and do what I can to improve my situation. I have loving kids and wonderful friends to walk with me, pray for me, and encourage me at all times. I thank God every day for them. You are probably included in my list of family and friends, so thank you for all you do to keep me courageous and strong in the faith. I love and appreciate each of you.
I went to Sherman and Mary's house for lunch today--Father's Day. I got to meet my newest great-grandchild, Lane Meng, for the first time. I held him and rocked him while the girls cleaned up after lunch. He is such a good baby, so he didn't fuss at all while I rocked and loved on him. Big sister, Callee, doesn't seem jealous of him at all. She just tells me, "No!" I can't have him. Callee and Lane napped at Gramma Mary's house while Mom Katie picked raspberries. Daddy Jared had to go back to mowing hay.
The Twombly 4th of July gathering will be held on Monday the 4th at Fanning Community of Christ at noon. A potluck dinner, lots of visiting, and games will be on the agenda. Everyone is welcome to gather with us for food, fun, and fellowship. Lil and Ruth Twombly keep us celebrating the 4th as the Twombly Tribe has done every year for several generations.
Don't forget to make your contribution to Roger Gormley for the fireworks display at Highland's 4th ( Saturday, July 2). You may leave your donation at the Bank of Highland or give it directly to Roger. Any amount of your donation is appreciated. Homemade ice-cream will once again be served by Highland PRIDE at the Community Center. Grilled hot dogs and hamburgers will be offered for a freewill offering at the Community Center by our firemen/EMTs. Come celebrate with us all day on July 2.
Retired School Personnel of Doniphan County met on July 15 at the KeenAge Center in Wathena. We meet for lunch at 11:30, have a short business meeting, and an informative program. If you worked at a Doniphan County School, you are invited. You don't have to have been a teacher. Any retired personnel from a Doniphan County School are welcome. The next meeting is September 3rd at Wathena. You may phone Sharon Bauman at 816-262-0408 to make your reservation.
The Doniphan County Historical Society will meet in Agency, Mo., on June 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the home of Larry Whitman and Val Engelken. The have replicated a chuckwagon that was used many years ago by cowboys driving herds of cattle to market. They will show us how the chuckwagon was set up and the tools/equipment necessary for the cook. Everyone is welcome. The address is 6750 Prescher Road Southwest, Agency, Mo, 64401. Refreshments will be served.
The Jan. 6, 2021, hearings about the attack on our Capitol Building have been very informative and shocking. Those who have testified thus far have been mostly Republicans including Trump's own children. No one has defended Trump's actions that day. Donnie Boy claims they all lied, and he even declared, "Hang Mike Pence!" because Pence did what was legal and didn't give into Donnie's request to overturn the election. Trump--whose real name is Frump--wants equal time to defend himself of all of these lies. I say, "Bring it on!" Maybe he will use " Two Corinthians" as part of his defense. No one familiar with the Bible ever says "Two Corinthians" but Donnie did. LOL
Kindness is contagious; pass it on.
