My sympathy is with the family of Sally Rush who passed away last weekend. Sally was beloved by all who knew her. She was a tremendous cook and hostess while running the Meadow Lark Bed and Breakfast in the former Grace Thornton house. She and her husband Gene hosted many parties and get togethers there. They were welcoming and so much fun.
Don't forget the celebration of life for Keith Lewis on June 4th at Highland Community Center. A light lunch will be served from 12:00-3:00 p.m.
The Highland Bluestreak Class of 1961 held their reunion last Saturday (28th) at 11:30 at Ernie's. I hadn't been into Ernie's for a while and was pleased to see the addition of a nice gathering room for visiting and enjoying a delicious fried chicken dinner. Those in attendance were: Bob and Louise Lackey, Dallas, TX; Charles and Debbie Hunsaker, Highland; Myrna Wehrman Stephens, Arizona; Doris Rush Underwood, Great Bend, KS; Nick and Sherry Keller, Hiawatha; David Stewart and wife Connie, Overland Park, KS; Judy Ball Woodruff and husband Rodney, White Cloud; Varga Szabo Gladhart and husband John, Highland; Charlene Huss, widow of classmate Ronnie Huss, Highland; Kathleen Tracy Twombly, Highland; Dixie Lentz Zirkle, Topeka, KS; Margaret Collins Brassfield, Hiawatha; George Smith and wife Nancy, Troy. Those who could not attend were Bob Bell, Morris Davis, Judy Cluck Troike, Ray Hischke, and Jerry Simpson. We honored our classmates who are no longer with us: Elizabeth Mann, Brenda Edie Trainer, Jed Cluck, Ronnie Huss, Lawrence Lee Blanton, Jerry Lynn Caudle, Tom Winters, Dwight Taylor, and Lon Simpson. Lots of laughs were shared as we reminisced about our high school days--our initiation as freshmen, plays we were in, hayrack rides, dances, prom, etc. Everyone shared a little of what they are doing during their retirement years, Chuck Hunsaker refuses to give up his big garden, so I think he took the prize of not slowing down. It was such a fun time of sharing pictures, memories, and other high school paraphernalia. We discussed our next reunion and kind of settled on four years from now. If I am still here, I'll do what I can to see that it happens. Bluestreaks forever!
My 8th great-grandchild last Monday the 23rd. Jared, Katie, and Callee Meng welcomed 8 lb. 2 oz. Lane Truett to their family. Big sister Callee thinks Lane is pretty special. Callee is like her Gramma Mary Jane in that she's the only girl, so she joins right in and plays with the boy cousins. She's pretty spunky so she can hold her own with them.
Sending a big birthday wish to grandson Tracy on June 1. He's in Japan, so he won't see this, but I had to wish my #1 grandchild a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! June 2 would have been the 61st wedding anniversary for Bob and me. We had some roller-coaster years, but many fun memories are shared among me and my kids. He was definitely one-of-a-kind.
I went to church today then to Mary and Sherman's for lunch. I can't remember the last time I drove my car--I've had lots of chauffeurs--but I got along fine. I wasn't my usual speedy self but going slowly made me much more comfortable. I still tire easily, so I pace myself of what I can handle, Radiation was the hardest thing I've ever done. No matter what, I'll never do radiation again,
I hope you took time to honor those who gave all on Memorial Day. What a blessed nation we are. Always be humble and kind.
