Welcome, March! We have made it to the month of spring and I hope Ol' Man Winter doesn't push Springtime aside because I think we've had enough winter this year. Hopefully we'll see early spring flowers and green grass coming forth to reassure us of pleasant weather ahead. I know the farmers who have been closely watching their cows calving would appreciate Spring kicking Winter to next January. Wouldn't we all?
Paul, Jodi, and Jace were in Manhattan last Saturday for Jace's basketball game with his traveling team. They played well taking first place. Hannah and Claire invited me to have dinner with them at Kirkwood & Co. Saturday evening. We had to wait at least a half-hour for a table, because it was crowded--standing room only. Ernie's, across the street, was busy, too. I guess everyone decided to eat out Saturday evening. It's wonderful to have patrons support these eateries so that they can stay open. Good food is what brings the patrons in--that and fun fellowship.
If you need Avon products, contact Kim Coffelt at (785) 850-0285. Avon representatives place your order via the Internet, and your order comes directly to your home. No more--ding, dong Avon calling at your door. Let her know, and Kim will get an Avon booklet to you.
Get your green on for Kirkwood's Irish celebration on March 13. Decorate your vehicle--car, truck, golf cart--and join the crowd at 10:00 a.m. in front of Kirkwood's for a mini-parade. Not Irish? You can be Irish for a day, so wear green and join the fun! Corned beef and cabbage will be served starting at 11:00. a.m.
I'll bet Ernie's will be green that day, too. After the long, cold winter and staying at home due to COVID, we need to celebrate before everyone gets busy with spring work. Let's hope for a perfect day to be green together!
I got quite a few compliments for my column last week where I asked people to stop the hate and accusations and give peace a chance. If we stop the fighting--even if we don't agree--we can peacefully agree to disagree.
Not much "news" this week. So, I will close with a few words from a favorite song of mine--Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me.
