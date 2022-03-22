I so much appreciate the "thinking of you" cards I have received this week. Right now, I feel really good, but I think many readers thought I was already bedridden. I am having an MRI on Wednesday and will visit with the radiologist on Thursday. I will have a better understanding of my condition and my options. Pancreatic cancer is very aggressive, but I will take one day at a time and pray for the best. Thanks to all of you for your kind thoughts and prayers--keep them coming.
A couple weeks ago Mary Jane, Jill Huss, Jana Peuker, Jennifer Whetstine, and I attended the "Church Basement Ladies" play at the Missouri Theater. It was funny and oh, so accurate about the behaviors of the ladies preparing a funeral dinner. The preacher's new wife sent lasagna. "Lasagna?! Why would she send lasagna?" asked the head of the funeral dinner committee. The rest of the play was a little gossip, a little fussiness, and a lot of humor. It was a fun way to spend a rainy afternoon with friends.
Son Scott and his lady Stephanie invited me and their children to their home in St. Joe last Sunday afternoon to breakfast for supper. Breakfast is my favorite meal and Chef Scott did it up right. I felt like I was at Denny's. He served biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage patties, chocolate chip pancakes, egg bake, fried potatoes, fresh fruit, Golden Glaze pastries, orange juiced, and coffee. It was good to see all their kids, because I have not seen them for a while. We all got to have a tour of their beautiful home. They love to entertain, so a good time was had by all.
Bob, three-year-old son of Josh and Selena, will have tubes put in his ears tomorrow the 21st. He has had multiple ear infections and he will probably hear many things he has not heard before. I would like to be there when he first hears sounds more clearly. His Daddy Josh had tubes in his ears when he was young. I remember his Mother Mary Jane telling how the sound of the vacuum cleaner scared him, and she had to carry him on her hip the first several times she used the vacuum. Thank God for modern-day solutions.
Mary Jane and Sherman hosted their kids, grandkids, and me for lunch on Sunday. I enjoy watching the little ones play together. Occasionally there's a little spat, but they resolve it quickly. Daddy Jared Meng tried to put Callee on his lap to share his cake and ice-cream. No. She wanted to share with Grandma Mary Jane. So, she sat on Grandma's lap and began feeding Grandma. Callee was so tired, Grandma asked if she wanted to take a nap and she nodded yes. So, home they went. She absolutely knows what she wants. Once, Mama Katie fixed Callee a plate of food and gave Callee the plastic spoon and fork she usually uses. Callee throws them on the floor and says, "No!" Katie wipes them off and gives them back. same thing happens again. "What do you want?" asks Katie. Callee reaches for a real fork and begins eating. I love that little Miss.
Last Friday, the 18th, Son Michael, wife Judy, Granddaughter Deidra, Tori, Max, Hali, Cami, and I had lunch at Kirkwood's. The kids had been on spring break, so it was good that we could be together. Chad (Deidra's husband) had to work that day. Three-year-old Hali was entertaining, as usual. She decided she wanted to go to Papa's house. I asked her if Papa was going to babysit her. She got the most indignant look on her face and said, "I'm not a baby. Papa is going to kid-sit me." She told her mom, "If you tell me no one more time, I'm going to call the cops." I love little sassy miss, too. Her brother Max is so into all the basketball games right now that he stayed up a little too late the night before. Consequently, he fell asleep at the table before he finished his lunch. He won't like having to go back to his regular bedtime now that spring break is over.
My nephew, Jeff Winters and his family have hosted an exchange student from Germany this school year. I thought she and Ute Schneider would like to meet, so Sunday afternoon Ute and I went to meet her. She has no accent and speaks English as well as any of us. We also got to tour Jeff's and Dana's beautiful, large new home. They designed the home themselves and have incorporated some unique features I'd not seen before. Their boys are both in college, so they only have daughter Kinsey--a freshman--at home.
Ute and I went to the Mexican restaurant for supper before we headed home. The restaurant is in the old Dairy Queen building at Hiawatha and has yummy food. We didn't know what to order, so we just chose something. When Ute's order came it was served on two separate dinner plates. We both looked at it and chuckled. She ordered "a little bit of everything" as listed on the menu and that's exactly what she got. Needless to say, she had two carry out boxes of food to take home. We'll have a better idea of what to order when we go back.
America, where we can choose to be whatever we want to be. Let's all choose to be kind. We will never regret it. Have a blessed week.
