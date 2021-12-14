My sympathy to JoAnn Dunn and John Keller at the passing of their brother Howard "Junior" Keller. Junior was a "Jack-of-All-Trades." He could do most anything you asked of him. I remember Bob calling on him to do many things around the farm. Junior was a hard worker and a gentle soul. This is such a difficult time of year to lose a loved one. My prayers are with Junior's family.
Are you all finished with decorating your Christmas tree and putting up lights outside? It didn't take me long this year because my house is much smaller than the farmhouse. Last year I was really sick and didn't decorate at all--until grandson Tracy stopped by and got some of my Christmas decorations out of storage to make my house more "Christmassy" he said. That was so sweet of him--I don't know if any of my other grandsons would have done that unless I asked them. I really miss Tracy, Mika, Mari, and Maira and our Christmas gathering won't be the same without them. I'll have to ask how they prepare for Christmas in Japan.
I often reminisce about my childhood Christmases. We didn't have extra money at any time during the year, but Mother and Dad always provided us 5 kids with what we needed. At Christmas they found a little extra money to have Santa come to our house. Dad would go out in the pasture or other places to get our Christmas tree. Of course, it was a wild fir tree, but it served the purpose. Have you ever tried to decorate such a tree? We made paper chains and cut out snowflakes and used the few boughten decorations Mother had, as well as a string of lights for the tree. Well, when we decorated the wild fir, we discovered it to be like a tree made of needles. Those branches could make your hands bleed if you weren't careful. When we finished decorating, we declared it to be a beautiful Christmas tree.
One Christmas Eve we came home from church to find a small baby doll lying on the porch. Bonnie and I wondered how it got there, because it wasn't there when we left for church. Mother told us that we must have scared Santa away, and we'd better get to bed so he could come back. Of course, we did not argue with that. Mother loved to tell us stories about Santa, and I was heartbroken when I found out the truth. No longer could I dream/wish for the impossible.
One Christmas, Bonnie and I each received a new bathrobe, a string of beads, and a 45-rpm record player that we shared. I do not remember being disappointed at all. To get something new gave us joy.
Grandmother Nellie Windmeyer would make new dresses each Christmas for Bonnie and me. They were always made from beautiful material--velvet, satin, or a combination of both. I don't remember if Grandmother made a dress for Jane or not. She probably did, but I was so caught up in my new dress, feeling like a princess, that I don't remember. Bonnie and I were in Christmas programs at school and at church, so we "needed" new dresses.
I could go on and on about Gramma and Grampa Windmeyer. I loved them so much and I miss them every day. They lived right next to the high school, so I spent a lot of time at their house. The only complaint about Gramma is that she made me drink milk with my breakfast. UGH!
If I don't get more news from Highland folk, I may continue to reminisce and write of days gone by.
Sunday afternoon, I attended Vespers at the First Methodist Church in Hiawatha. Jodi and Paul Twombly were in it, and it was wonderful. The Spirit of Christmas is definitely in the air. If you don't sense it, get yourself to some of the Christmas programs in your area. Hope, Love, Joy, and Peace is almost palpable during this Holy Season.
