Last Saturday arrived warm and sunny with a little breeze — a perfect day. As family and friends began to gather at the grave site of Warner Pape, Jr. at Mt. Hope Cemetery to, we couldn’t help but find peace and comfort in listening to the joyful songs of early morning birds. After the service, Paul remarked, “I think Warner ordered this perfect day.” Such a dynamic person will be greatly missed by his family, the community, and numerous organizations he supported. Warner’s granddaughter Jodi Pape Twombly memorialized her grandpa as only a granddaughter can. She knew her Grampa well and loved him deeply. Warner returned her/their love in kind. At the conclusion of the service, we heard bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace” in the distance. Mr. John Howard played the pipes while slowly walking to Warner’s gravesite. He continued playing for a couple minutes, stood in silence, then slowly and silently walked away. All who knew Warner will miss him. I know Bob and Warner are visiting about the weather and farming just like they did here on earth.
The Pape family then gathered for lunch at the home of Paul and Jodi. Paul fired up the grill — he loves grilling — for hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, etc. to go with the bountiful food items brought to the family by friends, family, and their church family. The Texas and Oklahoma family members left mid-morning on Sunday after many hugs and promises to get together again soon.
Mother Nature gave us a reminder of what she can do on Sunday afternoon. A fast-moving downpour gave our area 1.5 inches in just a few minutes. Oh, yes, the strong winds and booming thunder accompanied the rain. I couldn’t get windows closed fast enough, so I had some moppin’ up to do. Now, Doniphan County is in a flash flood warning. Ugh. That’s springtime in Northeast Kansas.
Sunday afternoon, Paul and I were visiting outside his shop when Mike Simpson stopped by. Of course, the visiting was mostly about the weather and the crops. After a few minutes, I said, “Guys, don’t we have this same conversation every spring?” It was good to visit awhile before coming back to my place of isolation.
If you have driven north past the Highland Christian Church you probably noticed the home where Virginia Raines lived is being completely restored. The inside was gutted, a new roof, and many outside improvements indicate it will be a nice home when finished. There are many properties around Highland that need like attention, or be torn down. If you live on the north 40, like I do, you can live as you want. But, when you live in town and your decrepit property devalues that of your neighbor(s), shame on you. Be a part of the solution not the problem.
I went to an appointment with my oncologist Dr. Ranginini last Tuesday for bloodwork and an Xgeva shot. He is retiring in July, so I’ll be assigned to another doctor. Dr. R is such a nice, gentle, and patient person I will really miss him. I have been with him since May 2012 when I was first diagnosed. He went to India, his homeland, recently to arrange the marriage of his 30 year-old son. Dr. didn’t think his son was moving fast enough toward marriage, so he and his wife took matters into their own hands. Dr. returned home the last of April — mission accomplished!
I stopped by to see Helen Gilmore last Saturday afternoon. She always has fresh-brewed coffee and mega amount of hospitality and between the two of us we find something to talk about — usually kids and grandkids. She and I agreed our social time was going to our doctor’s appointments. But, we drive through somewhere for a treat before returning home for our naps. LOL
Everyone who knows me knows I do NOT like anything about Trump--my family thinks I am crazy. If I am, I’ll stay that way. Some of Trump’s comments cause me to roll my eyes or laugh out loud, sometimes both at the same time. The other day he said, “We’ve got to get our churches open so we can get back to praying.” Hello, Trump. God doesn’t live in the churches and only hear our prayers when we’re there. In fact, we are the church — we just gather in a building to unite in prayer, in study, and in fellowship. Sit outside in the early morning or early evening and listen as God’s creation speaks to you and embraces you. I really don’t think Trump knows a whole lot about prayer and worship or he wouldn’t be so rude and such a name-caller. I think he needs to go back to his game show where he can shout, “You’re fired!” — his favorite phrase.
There’s no need to comment on my Trump comments. I am entitled to my opinion as you are to yours. May God continue to bless America and her greatest resource, her people. I hope your Memorial Day weekend was filled with family, picnics, games, and reverence for those who served our nation during war and in peace because their patriotism blesses each one of us every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.