Who would have thought that turning 79 would be so wonderful? April 6 was the 79th birthday for me, and boy was it a busy day. I went to St. Joe for radiation, then back to Mary Jane's for a wonderful brunch with 14 of my friends, then to Ana Webb's to play Bridge, and finally to the library at Troy for a trustee meeting. Whew! What a day. I wish I felt well enough today to do all that. I am feeling pretty yucky today because I have developed thrush just like I did several months ago when I developed thrush while taking radiation. I have radiation today (Monday) so maybe Dr. Walker can give me something to alleviate this yucky feeling.
I hope everyone will have a wonderful Easter celebration by attending church, family gatherings, and an Easter Egg Hunt for your kiddos. It's supposed to be 40 degrees on Sunday, but I bet that won't discourage the little ones from hunting for eggs. CELEBRATE AND PRAISE HIM, FOR HE LIVED AND DIED FOR YOU! If you don't have a home church, I invite you to worship with us at Fanning Community of Christ. Breakfast will be served at 9:00 a.m., Sunday School at 10:00 a.m., and worship service at 10:45 a.m. You are always welcome to our services.
I was overwhelmed with the number of birthday cards I received. I read each one of them with love and appreciation in my heart. "Snail mail' is still my favorite. I will read them again and again to bolster my spirits.
Last week I left out the important question in my puzzle. Jimmy took the pictures out of the frames and burned them. Which did Jimmy burn--the pictures or the frames? My students would debate this statement but there was no consensus because of the ambiguous pronoun.
Have a blessed week with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.