Today (Sunday) brought sunshine, but the temperature and wind made for a cool day. Spring is officially here, but Mother Nature is fickle and does things her way. We are thankful for the rain we received, and it's predicted we'll get more this week. The farmers are readying their tractors, planters, sprayers, etc. to be ready to till the soil when Mother Nature says, "OK, go!" Those who love farming wouldn't want to do anything else. Those who do not farm, will never understand those who are at one with the soil and Mother Earth. Be safe, farmers. We can't do without you.
Last Thursday, I went to my appointment with the radiologist. I thought I already knew what he was going to tell me--pancreatic cancer is tough to treat, and I'd be just as well off without it. After Mary Jane and I bombarded him with questions, we felt encouraged and decided I would begin radiation the first week of April. The worst side effects are being tired and the spot where the tumor is may get burned (like a sunburn). I thank each of you who have offered prayers on my behalf, and I ask you to continue to remember me and Judy Fuemmeler and Sharon Edie and baby Brigstin Petrik and all those who are fighting this stubborn disease. Thank you from all of us.
I want to get a shoutout to the Highland Bluestreaks class of 1961--our class will gather on May 27th for our 61st high school graduation anniversary. I am slow to contact you, my classmates, but I promise I will contact you with more information soon. You may contact me at 785-741-1572 or write to me at 302 North Kansas, Highland 66035 or by email at nktt@rainbowtel.net
Kathy A. McKay Twombly and I enjoyed lunch together after church last Sunday at the new restaurant in Wathena. Neither of us had been there before, but we will definitely go back. The food was very good and the servers very kind and attentive. As we walked out, Ken and Mary McCauley were walking in. I don't know if they thought about it, but two Kathy Twomblys held the door open for them. Oh, and there's another Kathy Twombly who lives in Hiawatha. I am the original--and the oldest.
Daughter-in-law Judy, granddaughter Deidra and kids--Tori, Max, Hali, and Cami--stopped by for a visit Saturday afternoon. They had been to Troy watching their dad and Uncle Travis play in a basketball tournament. Their team took 2nd, but the guys were exhausted at the end of the day. It's been a few years since they played sports and their bodies didn't work the same. Good thing they had Sunday to rest and nurse their aching muscles.
Congratulations to the Kansas Jayhawks on their basketball win on Sunday afternoon. On to New Orleans--I think.?? You all know by now that I am a Purple Person, but a post on Facebook changed my attitude about KU. It said, "You don't have to love or like KU, but don't do anything that implies negative attitudes about any team in the Big 12." That rang true for me, so I will do better. I don't think it will ring true for son Paul and grandson Jace. We enjoy KSU sports and love it when they win, but we don't have tunnel vision. We are proud of their education classes turning out great teachers and their agriculture classes are cutting edge. We are farmers and teachers, but we do need doctors and other professionals that attend KU. See, I can be nice. A nephew attended KSU for 4 years then went to KU to get his degree in pharmacy. He said he wore a KSU shirt to class every day while attending KU. I don't think he ever got beat-up, so KU tolerated him. Good luck to the Jayhawks this weekend thru the finish.
Happy birthday to grandson Seth on March 30th and to grandson Josh on April 1st--they were born in the same year. My 79th birthday happens April 6th, and as Minnie Pearl would say, "I'm just so proud to be here." Virginia Whetstine will celebrate another one on the 4th, and Carlene Karn's celebration is the 12th--I think--or it's right around there. Helen Gilmore has an April birthday, and I will post the date when we get closer to it.
Have a blessed week, readers, and be kind to others and to your family. Hug your loved ones even if they're 50+ years--I do--except for second grader grandson Max. He likes to give fist bumps and I accept that as his hug.
