July has arrived in northeast Kansas in typical fashion - hot and dry. For a while, we didn't know if we would ever get out of the rainy, cool weather of the months of spring. The crops are standing tall and much of the corn is already tasseled. Gardens have been producing in abundance, but, my favorite, sweet corn is several weeks away. Our family will get together to work-up the sweet corn so we can enjoy it during the winter months. Many hands make light work, except where sweet corn is concerned. It's always a lot of work, but worth it.
The morning of July 4th was overcast and a little cool, but by noon it warmed up enough for the kids to swim in Michael and Judy's pool. I joined their family for lunch and visiting while watching the kids swim. Tracy, Mika, Mari, Maira, Deidra, Chad, Tori, Max, Hali, Dan Simmons, and I enjoyed celebrating with Michael and Judy. Then, on my way home, I stopped by Grant, Heather, and Ava Gladhart's home. They were entertaining family and friends, and they asked me to join them. That made for a more enjoyable evening than sitting home alone. Thanks, Grant, Heather, and Ava, for wonderful food, fun, and fellowship.
When granddaughter Hannah was promoted from 8th grade, I told her my gift was a day of shopping with just her and me. She is her mama's daughter--she researched, via the Internet, which places she wanted to go and she was very organized with her list of wants/needs. So, we spent Friday at Zona Rosa and enjoyed lunch at Granit City. As we made our way through the shops, Hannah crossed off what she bought and where she wanted to go next. By 4:30 we were exhausted and our money depleted, so we headed home. Fun and memorable times with one another.
For over 90 years, Koelliker descendants have been gathering for a family reunion. This year we met at Glacial Hills Venue east of Wathena. The lunch was catered which the women appreciated. No cooking and carrying food, plates, utensils, glasses, napkins, etc. Those who attended brought pictures of ancestors and charts of family trees to share with one another. Van Koelliker conducted a short meeting while the kids played Bingo, colored pictures, and enjoyed the prizes they won. There were 55 in attendance with some traveling a couple of states away to be together. Plans about the next reunion will be passed on when dates are definite.
I know many of you saw and read the article in Sunday's St. Joe paper about Ray Hischke and his friend Ron Davis. They met at college and went on to work for NASA for many years and witnessed incredible space successes during their time there. Ray graduated from Highland High School in 1961. I was a member of that class along with Highlanders Varga Szabo Gladhart and Charles Hunsker. A class reunion is way overdue, so I'll try to get something organized when I have time. It might be a while; I'm working on an Internet college class with a deadline of Sept. 1 and I need to get that off my back first!
The 10th Annual Women in Agriculture gathering will be Thursday, August 15, at the Community Building in Troy. The social hour begins at 6:00 p.m. with a light supper to follow. This is always a fun evening so make your reservation(s) with Chris Griffin by phoning (785) 985-2221 by Aug. 12. An evening of entertainment and knowledge is promised.
Today, July 7, was a reason for the Twombly Tribe to celebrate. On this day in 1964, son Michael Dean was born and on this day in 1995, grandson Luke Michael was born to Scott and Leigh Ann. So, everyone came to my home for supper and celebrating. Following supper, the birthday boys opened their gifts. Mary Jane made and decorated the birthday cake and she served it with ice-cream. Grandson Tracy brought some fireworks that were leftover from the 4th and so the celebrating continued with booms and sparkles in the sky. Brock and Scotti brought their new puppy, Duke, to the party and now everyone wants their own Duke.
Elizabeth Strunk Smith is advertising her parents home for sale. Mary K. Strunk lived there for a long time but is now a resident of The Pines in Hiawatha. A household sale was held over the weekend which helped Elizabeth remove furniture and other items from the house. So, if you would like to purchase a home in Highland, you now know where one is available.
July birthdays include Jason Rockhold, Aaron Sibold, Zoey Saunders, Emmyjo Whetstine, Meredith Twombly, Tayiah Whetstine, Jared Meng, Mary Jane Smith, and Luke Smith. Carl and Jena Johnson will celebrate another anniversary on July 14. Best wishes to all!
