Hello, again! I took last week off from writing my column because I had cataract surgery. There's not much news to report, but with things opening up again, I am sure things will be happening again. Kirkwood and Co. opens today, so we can enjoy eating inside the restaurant again. I'll probably do curbside pickup for a while, I've forgotten how to present myself to the public. I haven't put on nice clothes, put on makeup, or done my hair since March 13. I don't know if I remember how, and it takes more time than it did when I was young.
Last weekend, we learned of the passing of Bob Turner, husband of Ruth Twombly Turner of Independence, Mo. They have two daughters, Debbie and Jan. Bob, Ruth, and girls served Community of Christ for many years as missionaries in Lima, Peru and south Texas. Bob was in a senior living community, but Ruth still lives in their home. I am sure God welcomed Bob by saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant," while the trumpets sounded.
Most of my kids and their kids came for lunch yesterday (Sunday). We had not been together for so long that we did not social distance from one another and gave hugs and kiss to all. Josh and Selena's little one, Bob, was intrigued with so many little kids running around. He's a curious Bob anyway and just couldn't believe his luck in having so many little ones to make eye contact with. Of course, we had plenty to eat. I baked chicken and fixed a brisket, Paul smoked two racks of ribs, and everyone brought sides, plus Mary's wonderful chocolate cake. Josh and Selena surprised me by planting hostas and other shade loving plants between my house and garage. Later on Claire road the gator taking Mari a ride, and Jace followed them on the 4-wheeler. What did Hannah do? One guess--chat with friends. All the kids miss being with their friends at school and we teachers miss our students.
With this crazy virus still escalating, our school day might look very different this fall. I hope we can be in the building, but we'll do the safest schedule for the students, teachers, and all personnel. Some predict that September is when the virus will peak. That crazy disease is always at the back of my mind, even when I have to get out for a doctor's appointment. Let's all pray that God will enlighten a researcher's mind for a cure, or a least an antibiotic, to prevent this pandemic.
With many of us staying home, it gives a wonderful opportunity to read more. Every time we read the scriptures, we have greater insight to history and instruction of how to conduct our lives. I like to read books that teach and inspire. I like to learn about someone's life experiences, even though they are heartbreaking at times. I read "Night" by Eli Wiesel that details his family's experience during the Holocaust. Such determination and tenacity kept some of them alive to tell of that horror. Also, everyone should read "The Last Lecture" by Randy Pausch. Pausch was a computer science professor at Carnegie Menton, and at the end of each semester the professors gave what was known as their last lecture. Pausch didn't have to imagine it would be his last because he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. But, he didn't talk about that, he wrote about the importance of overcoming obstacles of enabling the dreams of others, of seizing every moment and living life to it's fullest. Pausch died 2008 at age 47, but left a book that will be read for many, many years. One more really good book is "Tuesdays with Morrie" written by Mitch Albom. Albom makes a series of visits to his former sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz, who is gradually dying of ALS. These may seem like tear-jerkers, but overall I believe these authors' experiences teach us what is really important in life. But, sometimes it's good to cry - it lets a lot of hurt out. By the way English teachers, I know I'm not supposed to put parenthesis around book titles, but I can't figure out where to find the italics on my computer.
To all the disappointed Graduates of 2020: Dr.Seuss wrote a book "Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?" An old man and a young person are in the middle of a lonely wasteland and the old man is sitting atop a cactus. However, he has a sweet smile on his face, and he begins to sing "When you think things are bad, when you feel sour and blue, Just tell yourself, 'Duckie, you're really quite lucky! Some people are much more unlucky than you! You ought to be thankful, a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you're lucky you're not!'" The old man weaves all kinds of situations that are troublesome with each scene getting darker and more menacing. The old man concludes, "That's why I say, Duckie! Don't grumble! Don't stew! Some critters are much, much more unlucky than you!" Grads of 2020 you will have more memories of your graduation, because it's not routine and humdrum. May God's best blessings go with each of you forever!
