As with each week, I am amazed at the fascinating history that I am honored to explore. Around Memorial Day, while working on displays in the museum, I moved Sarah Davis’ jacket up to the lobby. Each day, I would pass by the jacket each morning, evening, and several times a day when giving tours. I was privileged to be able to share the history surrounding the Davis Memorial. Quite often, I would not surprisingly hear conflicting stories surrounding John and Sarah’s life!
John Davis comes from Kentucky, an orphan. Little is known or written about his life as an orphan, but upon his arrival in Hiawatha, Kansas John will work hard for over 50 years to amass what some might recollect as a fortune. John gets a job working as a farmhand on the Hart family homestead. John Davis attends church each Sunday and whether knowingly or unknowingly falls deeply in love with Sarah Hart, and Sarah returns these affections. The initial reaction of the Hart family is one of disapproval. Sarah and John begin their life together and will buy a farm, and this is where the Davis family will work diligently and make a fortune for themselves.
John has an issue that appears to be plaguing him almost daily. The townspeople were set in his or her ways and felt perhaps the town people knew best when it came to John’s money. Everyone had an idea of how the money should have been spent; some views vocalized the towns desire to have a hospital, or maybe a pool for the people to enjoy.
Each of us can only speculate about John and Sarah Davis. It is this thought that I leave with each of you, perhaps the townspeople who were quick to judge, formulated in his or her imagination got the story completely wrong. Maybe the story is that John was a humble, simple, sensible soul devoted to his wife. Did you know that Sarah has rheumatism, and this condition affects her for the duration of her life? Did you know John will care for his wife for the duration of her life and marriage? Did you know the Davis’ had been married for fifty years when Sarah passes away? Did you know that John is a profoundly private person?
The Davis’ story will evolve and spring brilliant Italian marble and granite figures to life for people all over the world! John and Sarah Davis have given the townspeople of Hiawatha much more than the initial request. John and Sarah gave Hiawatha something priceless! Each year the Davis Memorial draws people from all over the world! As always, there is so much more to the story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.