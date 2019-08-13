To the Editor,
The Brown County Historical Society Board and Members would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped, and contributed towards the 2019 Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! The Brown County Historical Society Board is grateful for everyone who came out to the event! It was a great evening. The Brown County Historical Society Board would specifically like to thank all the sponsor merchants who supported this event and made it possible. The Brown County Historical Society Board would like to thank Jere Bruning who each year spends countless hours locating donor sponsor merchants for the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner.
On behalf of the Brown County Historical Society Board, we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Dave Mathewson for all of his hard work and the fantastic food he prepared for the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! We are so thankful for our friend, Dave Mathewson !!!
On behalf of the Brown County Historical Society Board, we would like to thank Connie Mathewson and our friends at GNB for their generous supplies provided at the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! We would also like to say thank you to each of them for helping serve and clean up at this event! We are so grateful for Connie Mathewson and our friends at GNB for all they do to help support the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner!!!
On behalf of the Brown County Historical Society Board, we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Subway Restaurant for the delicious cookies provided for the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! We are so thankful for our friends at Hiawatha Subway!!!
On behalf of the Brown County Historical Society Board, we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Nigus Retail Liquor for the ice provided for the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! We are so thankful for our friends at Nigus Retail Liquor!!!
On behalf of the Brown County Historical Society Board, we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Main Street Flowers for the beautiful flower arrangement provided for the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! We are so thankful for our friend Kim Kloepfer!!!
On behalf of the Brown County Historical Society Board, we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Walmart for the paper goods provided for the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! We are so thankful for our friends at Walmart!!!
We also hope everyone can attend Brown County Historical Society’s Heritage Days on Sept. 28, 2019.
Lynn Allen
Executive Director/Curator
Brown County Historical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.