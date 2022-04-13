Every year Brown County Historical Society anxiously awaits the arrival of the one-room schoolhouse program. 2022 is not unlike any other year, with anticipation and preparation by all involved for the events. The one-room schoolhouse allows the children to travel back in time for an authentic 1900 rural one-room schoolhouse experience.
The teachers and students start the day with a short walk across the field to the schoolhouse traveling back in time where they meet Miss. Benson (who, I might add, has been at our schoolmarm for many years, and we are so grateful for her time and dedication to ensuring the experience is flawless!) Students will wear clothing items similar to what students might have worn during this period.
The students will participate in tasks using textbooks and materials similar to that which students from the rural one-room schoolhouses might have used. Students will use authentic slates and slate pencils for lessons, even writing in cursive. The students will use a copybook for other seatwork, similar to students in the 1900s. The copybook is a souvenir for the students to share their experiences in the one-room classroom. The students will be doing actual classwork to meet current standards in a historical setting. The program was designed to align with the Kansas State Board of Education Standards.
If you think your school might be interested in the one-room schoolhouse program, please do not hesitate to reach out to us and advise that you would like to be on the 2023 schedule for One Room Schoolhouse or that you would like more information on the program. The program is an entirely FREE field trip experience offered to any school that wants to attend. Please contact us at 611 Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434, phone at 785-742-3330, or email at bchsdirect@gmail.com.
Students, there is a unique addition to the schoolhouse program for 2022 that the board members have tirelessly worked on to ensure it was ready for the beginning of the 2022 program! Be on the look for this surprise!! As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
