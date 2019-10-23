It is a rather large white cannon that today rests in the Hiawatha Cemetery today. What you may not know is that the canon is a remnant of the Civil War. This cannon once fired 42.7-pound shells a distance of over 1,955 yards. In order to charge the cannon and the firing mechanism be initiated it required a 10. 5 pounds of black powder.
The cannon now resting in Hiawatha at the Hiawatha Cemetery was made in an East Coast foundry in 1865 and was the 36th cannon made that year. Today a curious individual could find much of specific information related to the cannon inscribed on different parts of the tube.
Hiawaths’s cannon, weighs a mere 8,748 pounds. This cannon is referred as a 42 pound seacoast artillery type cannon. The Civil War cannon, was given to the cemetery board, and stood for many years on the GAR lot. This cannon even considered potentially being scraped was saved through the efforts of many people and the dedication to the cannon. Some of the first noted influential contributing fathers were J. T. Grimes, who was the father of Mrs. H, G. Amann. The Hiawatha Cemetery cannon was initially intended to be a feature in the Hiawatha Courthouse Park.
History has a captivating way of drawing a person into the story. There are so many incredible stories that paint Hiawatha as colorful as the beautiful Maple trees. I hope that perhaps you might consider joining us for the Medium at the Museum. Celebrate the experiences “illuminated” in this dinner event! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #HistoryMysteries
