As I have told you, nearly every week, history is a journey that rarely disappoints. I am usually on some form of a history journey, although I typically have multiple trips engaged at once! Have I mentioned that Brown County, Kansas had a publishing office? Is anyone else having a little nerdy victory dance right now?? How incredibly cool is that?
One of the accomplishments of the previously mentioned publishing office was to publish Major E. N. Morrill’s book “The History of Brown County.” In this illustration, Morrill paints a picture of the first July 4 celebration in Brown County “On the 4th of July, 1857, the day celebrated for the first time in the county.” As we approach the 4th of July celebration for 2022, let’s take a moment or two to remember the first Brown County Independence celebration.
The first Fourth of July celebration occurs July 4, 1857, near Mulberry Creek and not far from where Major E. N. Morrill built his second sawmill. The celebration took place at John Poe’s Farm with noted speakers in attendance: W.C. Foster, Daniel McFarland, and W. G. Sargent. The estimate speculated that between 200 to 300 people attended!!
This celebration is said to have occurred cost between $400 and 700 dollars. To put this in perspective in dollars from 1857 to today! In 1857, $100 held the value of approximately $2886.29 in today’s monetary equivalency. In today’s currency, that is a celebration between $11,545 and 20,204; I think it’s a reasonably safe assumption that Hiawatha knew how to celebrate. Some unanswered questions for this history lover... does anyone have photographic evidence of the Poe farmstead or the E. N. Morrill sawmill in their family treasure chest? As you celebrate our independence this weekend, may your story be equally profound! As always, there is so much more to every story! There is so much more to every incredible story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share what you learn! #HistoryMysteries #Historyrocks
July 1857 Calendar Treasure. The calendar is the intellectual property of Brown County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.