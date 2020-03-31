It is almost hard to visualize that once in Hiawatha, there was a factory that would process milk products for local communities! The creamery initially developed for all farmers who were within trucking distance of the factory. The towns impacted by this commerce were Hiawatha, Atchison, Fairview, Reserve, Padonia, Baker, Willis, Leona, Powhattan, Robinson, Falls City, and Horton. The results came arrived swiftly as farmers regularly received their money for the milk products and the communities prospered as the farmers spent the money earned by infusing the profits back into the community.
What sparked this brilliant dream of milk infused goodness? The farmers, who realized the fields overexerted in the process of planting and harvesting. The farmers again realized the cure-all tonic for the fields was dairy. The Hiawatha Chamber of Commerce picked up the reigns and began to develop a plan to provide relief to farmers and a market for dairy products. The Hiawatha Milk Plant and Creamery erected in 1930 after years of careful planning by people in the community. The plant located on the Salsbury lots near the Salsbury coal office. The building was 72 feet wide on Utah Street and 130 feet wide on Tenth Street. The central portion of the building was two stories high, although the powder plant room was three stories high. The exterior of the building was brick, trimmed with brick and stonework. The building's chimney was 113 feet tall. The building on its first day of operation processed 11,201 pounds of milk. The products processed from that yield included sweet cream, butter, cottage cheese, ice cream, powdered milk, and pasteurized milk.
The original officers included D.N. Graham, A.C. Ellis, and Claire Harpster. The first sip of milk ceremoniously offered to Claire Harpster Jr. As always, there is so much more to this story. Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover. #History Mysteries
