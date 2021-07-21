Dorothy Wright stopped in for a visit today and shared some wonderful historical treasures. One of the most notable treasures from 1988, a now 32-year-old fair shopper advertisement. The 1988 advertisement is brilliantly kept aside from the slight discoloration occurring on the pages. Filling each page of the shopper advertisement are articles and photos from seasons of the Horton Fair. The cover depicts a family scene with a carnival in the background inviting you to the fair.
A particular clipping catches my eye and interest, reflecting the fair's inspirational start in the early 1920s, which at the time was the Tri-County Fair. The article depicts that the only fair in Brown County was held in Hiawatha until the end of World War I. At the end of World War I, Oscar Trumpeter arranged a horse show to be held at Bourke's farm, located South of the elevator.
The Horton Chamber of Commerce decided to assemble a fair and invited the surrounding community, and the event turned out to be a huge success. Initially, four counties participated, Doniphan County, Jackson County, Atchison County, and Brown County. From that time forward, the fair in Horton was a much loved and anticipated annual event, and what a treasure and brilliant collaboration between communities. As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
(0) comments
