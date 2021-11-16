As usual, on a journey this morning for a little bit of history and the gem uncovered is from one of my favorite gentlemen for his historical narrations, Mr. A.N. Ruley. The story is of W. G. Sargent; a probate judge shortly after the Hiawatha Township is established and recalled in Brown County history as Judge Sargent. Now soon after, in 1855, B.S. Foster came to the city and being that Judge Sargent and Foster were neighbors, the two men became friends.
Now later, the two men enlisted in the Civil War and were in the same regiment together. Later, the gentlemen got together for an unexpected visit. Mr. Foster had not planned for the encounter but wanted to honor his friend. As Foster worried over what he could do, the local pie lady arrived. Foster quickly purchased a stack of delectable pies. Now Judge Sargent wondered how on earth Foster paid for those pies! Seeing as the entire camp did not have a dollar to its name. Judge Sargent did not have to wonder long in searching for his new boots, which were nowhere to be found! The judge discovered his old friend had paid quite the delicious joke on him. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to let me know what you discover!#historymysteries
