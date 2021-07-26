As per usual form this week, reflections were spent on many things' history. It is always a delightful experience to read a historical account, often leaving the interpretation of the historical event to the individual. The historical experience that I speak of instilled a wonderful sense of pride demonstrated by, in large, the community. The newspaper clipping taken from the Brown County World reflects upon the grand opening of the Memorial Auditorium, December 9th, 1921.
The Memorial Auditorium was erected as a grand gesture honoring veterans of military service and a community center. The article elaborated at 6:30 PM, the attendees began to gather at the Memorial Auditorium, and before 7:30 PM, every seat was filled! Attendees also filled standing room space! The article depicted that "every heart, beat with patriotic pride," the "Goddess of Liberty" backdrop on the auditorium stage, was overflowing with soldiers, mayors, editors, choir, city officials, and many more who had a keen interest in the grand opening of the Memorial Auditorium. The audience and choir sang "America," which was followed by the invocation by Reverend Roy Hillyer, Chaplin for the Homer White American Legion Post. Mayor White presided over the event with a welcome that inspired all attendees. As we reflect upon our Nation's birthday, perhaps you will discover the kind of pride that filled the hearts of an entire community drawn together to commemorate the grand opening of the Memorial Auditorium. As always, there is much more to every story! Find it! #HistoryMysteries!
