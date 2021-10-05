History rarely disappoints when you put in the effort to uncover the story. Recently, a video was shared depicting Anoka, Minnesota, as the Halloween Capital of the World. Although exciting and creative, the information does not predate Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs and how she brings the Halloween Frolic to Hiawatha, Kansas. Stories such as this further establish the drive to ensure that each “history” is celebrated and remembered for future generations.
Anoka, Minnesota, began its celebration in 1920. George Green and the town leaders started the discussion of a grand celebration. Now, while all history is important is in no way intended to diminish Anoka history. We know that the newspaper was essentially the form of spreading information, and we know that Elizabeth Krebs was vocal in her expression of ideas in the newspaper.
So perhaps the idea of our town celebration caught on, and word spread digitally to other towns by sharing the story of the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic. Elizabeth and her vision to find a more “useful” purpose for Hiawatha Hooligans sprang into her mind much earlier in history. Elizabeth had a truly remarkable vision, one that perhaps few felt would be a successful diversion. We owe a debt of gratitude for her persistence and devotion. Uncover the stories for yourself and share what you find! Hiawatha has a lot of history in which it can indeed be proud! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! #historymysteries
