Theodore Henry Korthanke was born on November 14, 1860, in Warrenton, Missouri, and died on November 12, 1941, in Hiawatha, Kansas. In 1918, Theodore and Emma Korthanke moved from rural Hiawatha into town. The Korthanke home was located on 2nd and Miami Street in Hiawatha, and the “granddaddy” of Maple tree still stands in the yard. Korthanke quickly adorned the home with sugar maples surrounding the house. Theodore took the seeds from his sugar maples and began planting trees in a vacant lot north of the home. People began to refer to Theodore as the “Johnny Appleseed of Maple Trees” When the local nurseries became outraged, Theodore shared the maple trees. Theodore would charge $1 labor for digging up the tree, and no one ever paid a penny for a tree they were willing to be responsible for its care.
Today you can see share in the colorful brilliance surrounding the town view that is breathtaking to behold. Many years later, in 1973, a memorial honoring Theodore Korthanke for his maple tree vision was erected. The memorial located at 400 block of Oregon Street features a fountain, two benches, and most significantly adorned with two maple trees. For the cemetery tours, Austin Hasenohr planned to portray a young Theodore Korthanke when he became ill, and we are grateful to all actors willing to commit time to bring history to life. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! #historymysteries
(0) comments
