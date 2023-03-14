I often spend time on historical journeys, and one of the most extensive resources I return to is A.N. Ruley's History of Brown County! The work that he created was singularly a historical treasure! If you have not had a chance to peruse his work, please do so. The man had so much vision for what needed to be captured for future generations of Brown County!
What we know today, thanks to the work or treasure of the heart completed by A.N. Ruley, is that Brown County had two types of rattlesnakes, yellow prairie and black rattlesnakes. The course of treatment for the previously mentioned rattlesnake bites included whiskey. While I have never heard of the medicinal qualities of such snake bites, it certainly adds a certain zest of interest for history. I haven't heard of any physicians whipping out a bottle of whiskey for a snake bite today! The county also had more than ample stories of firsts that are all treasures! Brown County had not one but at least two grasshopper plagues and a cyclone!
A.N. Ruley also described the account of the first well being dug for the township. The excavators were the Swan Brothers, who worked for a company out of Colorado. The brothers described in detail their discoveries, which were salt water at 1445 feet. Following this discovery, the company insisted they use a core driller and go to more than 2500 feet. The contract had been pre-established was a payout of $3 per foot. The payout on the first well contract was $4,634.55, which, do the math in 1889, was a sizable payday! The Swans were not contracted for any other well excavations in Hiawatha, and the town secretary, John E. Moon, disappointed by the entire experience, submitted his final report and resigned! As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #travel
Brown County Historical Society will participate in the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day in May 2023. Stay tuned for more information on our match-day goals. As a reminder, you can donate anytime to the museums. On match day, being a part of the Hiawatha Community Foundation, we receive special incentives to participate! The incentive is that they match our fundraising! What could be a better incentive?
2023 Membership Drive. As always, if you are interested in being a part of "all things history," we hope you might consider joining our society. Contact us at bchsdirect@gmail.com for more details surrounding membership levels. Or stop by the museums to discuss interest and involvement!
2023 Annual Meeting Dinner, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, and Ice Cream Social. COVID is finally at a level where these honored events will be a part of the BCHS calendar for 2023! Stay tuned!
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. The builders have recently completed the Aspen interior walls!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
HAATS Art Walk, Plamann History Center will feature elementary school art for the month of March 2023. We hope you will be planning your next visit where you will be able to see some of the artistic creations of local students.
Windmill Lane Flea Market, June 9-10, 2023. Vendor spots are $50 for a 20 X 20 spot, no exceptions on pricing for each spot and location.
