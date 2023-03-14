Train

Pictured Hiawatha Train Depot part of the Brown County Historical Society Collection.

 Brown County Historical Society

I often spend time on historical journeys, and one of the most extensive resources I return to is A.N. Ruley's History of Brown County! The work that he created was singularly a historical treasure! If you have not had a chance to peruse his work, please do so. The man had so much vision for what needed to be captured for future generations of Brown County!

What we know today, thanks to the work or treasure of the heart completed by A.N. Ruley, is that Brown County had two types of rattlesnakes, yellow prairie and black rattlesnakes. The course of treatment for the previously mentioned rattlesnake bites included whiskey. While I have never heard of the medicinal qualities of such snake bites, it certainly adds a certain zest of interest for history. I haven't heard of any physicians whipping out a bottle of whiskey for a snake bite today! The county also had more than ample stories of firsts that are all treasures! Brown County had not one but at least two grasshopper plagues and a cyclone!

