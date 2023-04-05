Off on a journey exploring history and I am drawn to the story of a little girl’s memory of her ride on the covered wagon.
Mattie and her family traveled from Illinois to Kansas by covered wagon. You can spend time imagining this journey for yourself. The typical covered wagon with perfect weather conditions includes the following. Each wagon would travel approximately 12 to 15 miles each day. The wagon’s trek from Illinois to Kansas is approximately 520 miles, which meant they were in the wagon for at least 43 days. Mattie’s father was A. M. Hannah, and they journeyed in October 1867. The weather could have included warm weather, rain, snow, ice, or a little bit of all! When the family arrived in Kansas, they settled on the Horton–Hiawatha road, and her father went on to purchase school land on what will later be the farms of Pautz and Adcock. Mattie did not describe how many other family members made this journey alongside, but she vividly imagined her family attending Horton’s first birthday celebration. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries #travel
Brown County Historical Society will participate in the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day in May 2023. Stay tuned for more information on our match-day goals. As a reminder, you can donate anytime to the museums.
2023 Membership Drive. As always, if you are interested in being a part of “all things history,” we hope you might consider joining our society. Contact us at bchsdirect@gmail.com for more details surrounding membership levels. Or stop by the museums to discuss interest and involvement!
2023 Annual Meeting Dinner, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, and Ice Cream Social. TBA for 2023! Stay tuned!
Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building! The Bruning family designed the building carrying out wishes that inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history.
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! The project is waiting on windmills to begin entering the facility.
Windmill Lane Flea Market, June 9-10th, 2023. Vendor spots are $50 for a 20 X 20 spot, no exceptions on pricing for each spot and location.
