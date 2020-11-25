Executive Director/Curator
Authors Note: In researching the Wampanoag history regarding the indigenous people heritage and respectfully upholding the request to be referred to as native people. Giving thanks and continuing the exploration surrounding Thanksgiving. The people who celebrate with the Pilgrims during the three-day festival are indigenous people to North America who resided in the described area for over 15,000 years.
The indigenous people have two critical historical distinctions. The first refers to the area in which the tribes inhabited. “Pauquunaukit” pronounced Pokanoket, meaning “land at the clearing” Pokanoket also refers to the indigenous people’s earlier history where it also describes the indigenous descendants. Wampanoag means “People of the First Light.”
In the 1600s, there were over 40,000 indigenous people scattered across 67 villages. The villages occupied the northeastern coastal region called “Wessagussett” today. The area is called “Weymouth” This region is also known as Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard and as far southeast as Rhode Island. “Turtle Island” refers to Earth by many indigenous people. The second distinction is that while all Pokanoket are also Wampanoag (one tribe among several tribes), not all Wampanoag are Pokanoket.
On March 22, 1621, greetings of gifts and exchanges between “Ousa Mequin” or Yellow Feather, the Massasoit (Chief, Leader), and Plymouth Pilgrim leader, John Winthrop. April 1, 1621, the Wampanoag peace treaty was an alliance between the Pilgrims and Wampanoag Native People. As part of the treaty, a pilgrim violating the treaty resulted in being sent to the Wampanoag leaders for justice. Similarly, a Wampanoag violator resulted in being sent to Plymouth for justice. The peace treaty that is signed is honored and upheld for over 50 years.
For a little more mystery, did you know that corn does not grow wild anywhere in the world? Corn, cultivated through human intervention, is derived from “teosinte,” a form of wild Mexican grass. The indigenous people of North America taught the Pilgrims how to cultivate corn. There is, as always, so much more to this and every story! Find it! Please reach out and send me a quick note and share with me what you discover! #HistoryMysteries!
