As usual, always on a quest to uncover more history gems, and in light of the impending Valentine's Day, this seemed poignant. "The Professor's Romance" by John Brownfield was taken from The Brown County World, Souvenir Edition, circa January 1900.
The story reads Professor Richard Trevis, a bachelor, built air castles as tirelessly as birds build their nests. While sitting at his desk, the professor watched a wren busily attempting to make a home inside a loose shutter. The professor watched as a sudden wind blew the castle from its location to the ground. The professor was saddened at the tragedy, prompting the professor to tighten the shutter tightly so if the bird decided to trust the shutter again for its castle, it could be assured it was a proper location.
The professor wondered if strong thoughts could prompt emotions. The professor began to study the theory of mind forces and conducted some experiments. Now in going with the theory of what the professor had learned. The professor and the woman that made his heart race met at their usual time, and he noted her flushed face when he touched her hand. The professor asked if the woman thought an individual could influence another person by concentration. Her reply was uncertain, and the professor begged her to think of him at a particular time that night. The professor hastened home, and the professor was already eager to meet the woman the next evening and ask her questions. He neither slept nor ate much the following day, much to the dismay of the landlady.
The time arrived, and the couple met. The professor could barely contain his thoughts as he inquired when she had thought of him. The woman replied with the same flushed face, "I thought of you all night and day." The professor was delighted! He told her that this was the answer he hoped she might give. There is, of course, so much more to this story! Find it! Be sure to share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.